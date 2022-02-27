Russia Blows Up Gas Pipeline In Ukraine's Kharkiv, Massive Mushroom Cloud Seen | WATCH

As artillery blitz between Russia and Ukraine escalates, invading Russian forces on Sunday blew up a gas pipeline in the second-largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The colossal explosion was ensued by thick mushroom clouds in Kharkiv as the region remained embattled, Republic TV sources reported. The leaks from the gas pipeline are said to have caused "environmental catastrophe," Ukraine State Service of Special Communication and Information informed.

At least 1.5 million residents in the city have been advised to cover their windows with damp clothes and gauze to avoid direct contact with the toxic gas that filled the area. Meanwhile, Ukraine's top prosecutor, Iryna Vendiktova said that the Russian forces are facing fierce resistance by the Ukraine military in Kharkiv, where a bellicose battle is underway. The city is located approximately 40 kilometers away from the Russian border.

Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection says part of a gas pipeline was destroyed in Kharkiv. This was *NOT* a nuclear blast, though the explosion created a mushroom cloud. https://t.co/VCt8QfmRTe pic.twitter.com/G14rgjMr9I — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) February 27, 2022

Russia hits oil depot near Kyiv

The attack comes just after a massive fire erupted in an oil depot in Vasylkiv, about 40 kilometres south of Kyiv. "The missile attack was carried out in the Vasilkovskaya oil depot of the KLO company," an advisor to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko confirmed early on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the Telegram channel of the city administration advised locals to "stay at home and close all windows tightly due to a fire at a tank facility in Vasylkiv."

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on Sunday

As Russia engaged in its night-time offensive against Ukraine for the fourth day in a row, two explosions were heard in Kyiv on Sunday morning. Two blasts hit the southwestern part of the Ukrainian capital, including the one in Vasylkiv.

Notably, Russian aggression has escalated rapidly from February 24 after Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-blown military operation on Ukraine. His move was preceded by recognition of two breakaway Ukrainian rebel-held provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, in a bid to ensure unopposed deployment of the military through the regions into Ukraine. On Saturday, the head of the Ukrainian health ministry Viktor Liashko informed that at least 198 ex-Soviet soldiers and civilians have been killed in a four-day running battle. Separately, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that nearly 3,500 Russian invading troops were killed and another 200 taken as prisoners.

Meanwhile, in a bid to curb the Russian onslaught, the Western powers, including European Union, France, Canada and more have agreed to US President Joe Biden's informal proposal of imposing SWIFT sanction on Russia to ensure "strategic failure for Putin." In condemnation, social media platforms have also refused to advertise and monetize Russian content.

(Image: AP)