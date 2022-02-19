Russia Brushes Off US Allegations Of Moscow's Involvement In Ukraine Cyberattacks

The Russian Embassy to the United States claimed that Moscow was not involved in the recent cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks. The Embassy's statement came after the US accused Russia of carrying out cyberattacks on Ukraine. Senior US official Anne Neuberger stated that Washington believes Russian cyber hackers have recently targeted Ukrainian government agencies, including the country's defence ministry. Notably, Neuberger is also Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology. "We have taken note of purely anti-Russian statements of Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger, who accused the Russian special services of cyberattacks on Ukrainian defence agencies and banks," the Russian Embassy in the US wrote on Twitter.

"We categorically reject these baseless statements of the administration and note that Russia has nothing to do with the mentioned events and in principle has never conducted and does not conduct any "malicious" operations in cyberspace," the Embassy further stated. Earlier, Neuberger stated in her briefing that the United States has provided cyber intelligence to Ukraine and its European partners, accusing Russia of being involved in recent attacks on major Ukrainian banks. The Biden administration is prepared to respond to future Russian adversarial activities, such as cyber strikes against the United States or its allies, she added, as per Sputnik.

US mulls imposing sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee is considering imposing sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine in the midst of a long debate in the US Congress about the Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act of 2022. The US Senate believes Russia is to blame for a slew of cyberattacks against Ukraine, including the hacking of almost 70 Ukrainian official websites last month. The Ukraine Sovereignty Act 2022 entails sanctions against Russia if it decides to go ahead with its plan to invade Ukraine.

US Senate discusses 'Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act 2022'

The US Senate is currently discussing the Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act 2022, which was proposed by the White House in mid-January. The bill also entails the US to provide military assistance to Ukraine in the case of potential Russian aggression, as well as take deterrent measures on Russian officials, financial institutions, and economic activity. It is to be mentioned here that Russian hackers had knocked down a portion of Ukraine's electrical grid in 2015, causing roughly a quarter of a million people to be without electricity, Politico reported.

