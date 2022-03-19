Russia-built 'pontoon' Bridge Over Irpin River Destroyed By Ukrainian Forces; WATCH

On day 24 of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow continues to escalate its military offensive in its neighbouring country, paving the way to hundreds of casualties and displacement of people in thousands. Though both the Russian as well as the Ukrainian forces are fighting eye-to-eye in the war, the Ukrainian troops have managed to put a tough resistance to the invaders, defeating its intrusive attempts made across several key cities. In a recent development, Ukraine's armed forces have foiled yet another attempt by Russia to enter Kyiv through a bridge constructed over the Irpin river. Visuals from above the river have surfaced days after the Ukrainian army claimed of thwarting the attempt of Russian forces.

The satellite images shared by Maxar Technologies depict Russian equipment floating over the Irpin river. The equipment was possibly utilised for building the "pontoon" bridge which would have been used by the troops to cross over to Kyiv. Apart from that, images also show Russian vehicles nearby the river, which has also been destroyed by the Ukrainian forces.

Russia's attempt to make deeper inroads in Kyiv foiled

The Irpin river holds significance for the Russian military forces as it would have been a getaway for the troops to enter Kyiv through Hostomel. It was located in an open field stretching roughly eight kilometres north of the main bridge across the river.

Earlier, the images of the bridge were shared by the satellite company on March 10, however, in the recently released pictures, they seem to have been destroyed.

Notably, this is not the first time Russia has made attempt to make inroads into Kyiv. Earlier. a similar pontoon bridge was constructed across the Pripyat River in the greater Chernobyl exclusion zone after which they moved forces and vehicles across it.

The development comes at a time when the Ukrainian forces continue to hold their ground in the capital city, while the Russian troops have been attacking from all directions to invade Kyiv. Massive shelling and explosions have already taken over the entire city engulfed in thick smoke and devastation.

Image: Republic World