Russia Calls US Delivery Of M1 Abrams Tanks To Ukraine A 'blatant Provocation'

Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov said that the delivery of the American tanks would be a 'blatant provocation' on Wednesday, reported Sky News. In a Facebook post, the Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov wrote, "It was obvious Washington was trying to inflict a strategic defeat on us".

"If the United States decides to supply tanks, then justifying such a step with arguments about 'defensive weapons' will definitely not work. This would be another blatant provocation against the Russian Federation," said the Russian ambassador to US Antonov.

The statement by the Russian ambassador to the US came after the two nations, US and Germany, had planned to send tanks to Ukraine, which could be a game-changer on the battlefield, reported BBC. The plan to send military tanks by US and Germany came after multiple bilateral discussions between Kiyv and Germany, and the US, respectively. US President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce plans to send at least 30 M1 Abrams tanks. Whereas German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also decided to send at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks.

However, the final decision still awaits as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would speak about it in parliament on Wednesday morning. On the other hand, US Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said that discussions were "ongoing" about what Ukraine needs in the medium and long term, as per the media reports.

Russia intensifies siege on Bakhmut

As Ukraine gets one step closer to receiving military Tanks from the US and Germany, Russia has intensified its siege on Bakhmut which is the current epicenter of the war said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported Sky News. According to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian forces might have defeated Moscow's troops in the eastern industrial town but due to the West's deadlocked tank debate Zelenskyy's army failed to take advantage of their position.