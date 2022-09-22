Russia Calls Biden's UNGA Address 'indecent', Slams POTUS For 'misquoting' Vladimir Putin

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has described the speech of US President Joe Biden at the UNGA as "indecent." She accused Biden of misquoting Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement regarding the "nuclear threat" amid Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine. Zakharova's remarks came after Biden in his address at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) said that Putin has made "overt nuclear threats" against Europe and stressed that it showed a "reckless disregard" for the responsibilities of the non-proliferation regime.

"As for the speech of the President of the United States, I consider it absolutely indecent what it started with," RIA Novosti quoted Maria Zakharova as saying.

Maria Zakharova further added, "Indecent not because they have nothing to do or they do not have the right to touch other countries. The fact is that he allegedly started quoting the president of Russia. We, as we always do, began to double-check Biden's words. Biden said this for sure, but the president of Russia did not say that," RIA Novosti reported citing Soloviev Live. She said that Biden in his speech at the UNGA "consolidated what is now being dispersed in the American media." According to Maria Zakharova, Putin's words were being portrayed "contrary to what was actually said" and termed it as "absolutely propaganda link that is being imposed on the public."

'Putin made overt nuclear threats against Europe': Biden

On September 21, Biden asserted that Russia has "shamelessly" violated the core tenets of the United Nations charter. In his address at the 77th session of UNGA, Biden said, "Just today, President Putin has made overt nuclear threats against Europe and a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of the non-proliferation regime." Referencing Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's announcement, the POTUS said that Russia is now calling for additional troops to join the fight and accused Russia of organising a "sham referenda" in an attempt to annex parts of Ukraine.

"A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map," Biden said in UNGA address. "Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter - no more important than the clear prohibition against countries taking the territory of their neighbor by force," he added.

'No one threatened Russia': US President

In his speech, Biden said, "Putin claims he had to act because Russia was threatened. But no one threatened Russia, and no one other than Russia sought conflict." He said that the war in Ukraine is about "extinguishing" the country's right to exist as a state and as people "plain and simple." Biden's remarks came hours afterPutin ordered the partial mobilization in Russia. The Russian President accused the West of engaging in "nuclear blackmail" against Russia. He said that Russia will use "all the means" to protect its territory and asserted that "it's not a bluff".

"When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. It's not a bluff," Putin said.

Image: AP