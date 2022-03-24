Russia Calls Boris Johnson 'most Active In Anti-Russia Race'; UK Says He's 'anti-Putin'

Dismissing the Kremlin’s remarks against PM Boris Johnson, Downing Street on Thursday rejected claims that Johnson is the most active ‘Anti-Russian’ leader and clarified, saying that UK Prime Minister is not anti-Russia, but anti-Putin.

The rebuff came after Russian President Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called UK PM as ‘ most active participant in the race to be anti-Russian.’ His comments came in the backdrop of the rising amount of sanctions being announced by the UK government against Moscow’s Oligarchs and business entities.



Defending the UK government, Johnson’s spokesperson reportedly argued that the UK has no contempt against the Russians. He also mentioned jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and cited that they support civilians in Russia who are protesting against Putin’s invasion.

Moscow calls PM Johnson first in 'Anti-Russian' race

Irked by UK’s tough stance against Russian, Peskov, further added that UK’s stance on the Russia- Ukraine war will lead to a ‘foreign policy dead-end.’ Peskov’s statement comes in the backdrop of the tri alliance- NATO Summit being held in Europe’s diplomatic capital Brussels. At the NATO Summit, Boris Johnson has urged Western allies to impose new sanctions on Moscow to paralyse its economy.

UK toughens sanctions on Moscow amid an escalating war

Besides, earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced 65 sanctions against Russia. The sanctions have been imposed against those "aiding" Russia's invasion of Ukraine including the Wagner Group, defence companies and Russian Railways.

The UK government has imposed sanctions against individuals including billionaire oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler, Founder of Tinkoff bank Oleg Tinkov, CEO of Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank Herman Gref, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s stepdaughter Polina Kovaleva.



Furthermore, the UK government has imposed sanctions against Oleg E Aksyutin; the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Gazprom PJSC, Didier Casimiro; the First Vice President of Rosneft, Zeljko Runje; the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and First Vice President for Oil, Gas and Offshore Business Development of Rosneft.

According to the statement released by the government, the UK administration has targeted six more banks in the latest sanctions including Alfa Bank. Furthermore, the UK government also imposed sanctions against the "world's largest diamond producer Alrosa."

Galina Danilchenko, who was named as alternate 'mayor' of Melitopol by Russia, has also been sanctioned in the latest announcement by the UK government. According to the statement, the UK has imposed sanctions against more than 1,000 individuals and businesses since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.