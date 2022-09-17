Russia Calls Discovery Of Mass Graves In Izyum 'another Monstrous Provocation' By Ukraine

Amid the ongoing raging war in Eastern Europe, Russia claimed that the reports of mass graves being found in Ukraine's Izyum city are another "monstrous provocation" by the Kyiv regime as it attempts to stage a fresh version of Bucha and stir up public opinion in the West. Speaking to Sputnik, Russia's Ambassador to Canada, Oleg Stepanov stated that the Ukrainian government has resorted to this propaganda as the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is scheduled to meet next week in New York.

"The Kyiv regime supplies the media with lies about crimes against humanity allegedly committed by Russian troops in Izyum," Stepanov stated. According to Stepanov, the Kyiv administration feeds disinformation to the media regarding purported crimes against humanity committed by Russian soldiers. "We are talking about another monstrous provocation, about an attempt to stage 'Bucha' in a new way. All this is being done on the eve of the opening of the High-Level Week of the UNGA to try to manipulate a certain part of the western public on the subject of Ukraine," he told Sputnik.

The Russian diplomat further claimed that western media and politicians accepted the "fabrications of Kyiv" regarding the purported crimes against humanity in Izyum, without even verifying the facts. Stepanov further stated that this simply shows the intensity of the aggressive "information war" against Russia. Meanwhile, he also stoked optimism that the truth about Izyum will eventually come out sooner or later.

President Zelenskyy claims a mass burial site discovered in Ukraine

Stepanov's statements came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that a mass burial site has been discovered near a recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces. "A mass grave of people was found in Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The necessary procedures have already begun there. More information - clear, verifiable information - should be available soon,” Zelenskyy stated, as per the Associated Press (AP).

US expresses concerns over reports of mass burial site in Ukraine

Meanwhile, the US has also expressed its concern over the reports of a mass burial site in Izium and described it as "horrifying and repugnant." US Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, John Kirby stated that the alleged discovery of the mass burial site is consistent with the brutality and immorality with which Russian forces have been waging this war against Ukraine. "The US would continue to “actively support efforts to document war crimes and atrocities that Russian forces commit in Ukraine and assist national and international efforts to identify and hold Russians accountable," Kirby stated, as per CNN.

Image: AP