Russia Calls First Shipment Of Ukrainian Grain Leaving Odesa Port 'a Positive Development'

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said that Moscow expects that all parties will comply with their agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain. According to Russian news agency TASS, Peskov welcomed the departure of the first grain shipment from the Ukrainian port of Odesa as "a very positive development".

"Let’s hope that all parties will comply with the agreements so that they will work effectively," the Kremlin spokesperson was quoted as saying. "It is a good chance to test the implementation of the agreements that were reached at the Istanbul talks," he added.

However, Peskov declined to speak about the further departure of grain ships from Ukrainian ports. Meanwhile, according to the report, the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni cargo ship, which was loaded with food grains left the port of Odessa on Monday morning. Notably, the departure of the cargo ship was the first vessel carrying Ukrainian food products to exit from the port since the agreement was signed in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine.

The ship is reportedly heading to Lebanon and is expected to lead a convoy of 16 cargo vessels that will follow an agreed route.

Russia, Ukraine's grain export agreements

Witnessing the grain shortage worldwide, Russia and Ukraine signed separate grain export deals with the United Nations and Turkey on July 22, paving the way for the shipment of millions of tonnes of urgently required Ukrainian grain amid the ongoing war between the two countries. The deal allowed the war-torn country to resume the export of grain from the Black Sea to international markets. In addition to this, Russia also agreed to begin exporting grain and fertilizers to curb the global food crisis.

The agreement was signed in Istanbul in the presence of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov. Notably, the deal also witnessed the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Responding on the same, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "The agreement inked by Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey under UN auspices creates a path for commercial food exports from Ukraine in the Black Sea. It will help avoid a food shortage catastrophe for millions worldwide. It is a beacon of hope, possibility and relief."