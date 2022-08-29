Russia Calls For Pressure On Ukraine To Stop 'shelling' At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that Russia believes that all nations should exert pressure on Ukraine to prevent it from igniting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and endangering the security of all of Europe.

"Military tension can be reduced by pressure on the Ukrainian side so that it stops shelling this and adjacent territory," Peskov told reporters, Ria Novosti reported.

ZNPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper, next to Energodar. In terms of the number of units and installed capacity, this is Europe's largest nuclear power plant. It has been under Russian military protection since March. The Russian Federation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised the need for the Russian military to protect the power plant in order to prevent leaks of nuclear and radioactive materials.

Dmitry Peskov further told reporters that Russia would take full responsibility for the security of the IAEA delegation, taking into account the dangers posed by the ongoing shelling from Ukraine. According to Peskov, the IAEA delegation will visit the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the Ukrainian-controlled zone.

"In the part that concerns the territory controlled by Russia, of course, there (at the Zaporizhzhia NPP) all security will be provided at the necessary, proper level, taking into account the risks that constantly prevail and are associated with incessant shelling from the Ukrainian side of this territory," Peskov noted at a press briefing.

Grossi leading the delegation to the ZNPP

It is worth mentioning that Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, stated that he was leading the delegation to the ZNPP to ensure the safety and security of Europe's largest nuclear facility. The Ukrainian military continues to shell Energodar, its surrounding villages, and the territory of the nearby Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to Russian officials.

The day has come, @IAEAorg's Support and Assistance Mission to #Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way. We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week. pic.twitter.com/tyVY7l4SrM — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) August 29, 2022

During the special operation, the Russian military took control of the Azov part of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast and the entire Kherson Oblast, occupying major cities such as Kherson, Melitopol, and Berdyansk and cutting Ukraine off from the Sea of Azov. New administrations have been formed in both regions, Russian TV and radio stations are broadcasting, and trade and transportation links with Crimea have been restored.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP