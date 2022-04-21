Russia Calls On World Leaders To Convince Ukrainians In Azovstal To Use Corridor & Leave

Amid the escalating war between Moscow and Kyiv, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has called on world leaders to convince those present at Azovstal to use the humanitarian corridor and leave the region. Zakharova's statement came in response to Ukraine's Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk's remarks on Telegram, where she highlighted the situation of Azovstal and called on the international community to focus their work at Azovstal Steel plant. Maria Zakharova has claimed that the humanitarian corridor from Azovstal has been opened long back and Russian armed forces have been repeatedly announcing it.

"I draw the attention of Vereshchuk and the world leaders disturbed by her: the humanitarian corridor from the territory of Azovstal has long been open. The Russian Armed Forces have repeatedly stated this. World leaders can only help one thing - to convince all those at Azovstal to use it," Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

Maria Zakharova stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin during his meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu called on everyone who did not lay their arms could still drop their arms. Zakharova stressed that Russia guarantees them lives and assures them of providing "decent treatment" according to the international legal rules. She added that wounded people will be provided medical assistance. Maria Zakharova cited the Russian Defence Ministry statement where they committed to guarantee safety and provide medical assistance to all those who drop their arms. Maria Zakharova claimed that the Russian administration has taken a humane approach towards prisoners of war according to international humanitarian law. Earlier, Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on her Telegram channel said that around 1000 civilians and 500 injured soldiers were presently in Azovstal and called for the need to bring them out.

"I call on the leaders of the world and the international community to focus their efforts on Azovstal at once. At the same time, this is the key point that key moment for humanitarian efforts," Ukraine Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk on her Telegram channel.

Ukrainian troops could still lay down their arms: Kremlin spokesperson

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has announced that Russian military action in Ukraine continues as per their plan. Peskov stated that Ukrainian armed forces could still lay down their arms and leave the place using "established corridors," according to AP. He claimed that Mariupol has been "liberated" and added that Putin had ordered the Russian soldiers to not storm the Azovstal steel plant, the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol. It is to be mentioned here that Russian troops have besieged Mariupol since the early days of the conflict. However, Ukrainian soldiers have been defending Mariupol for the past few weeks and have been repeatedly defying the deadline for Russia to surrender.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP