"Pumping the Kyiv regime with weapons and sending foreign mercenaries to the Ukrainian territory is irresponsible and extremely dangerous. The militarization of Ukraine poses a direct threat to the European and global security," Anatoly Antonov said in a statement. "We call on sponsors of the Kyiv regime to stop encouraging bloodshed in Ukraine and give a serious consideration to the consequences of their activities," he added.

The Russian Ambassador to the US asserted that "lethal funds" are being transferred under arbitrary interpretation by authorities of Western countries. According to Anatoly Antonov, the weapons which are being supplied to Ukraine reach the hands of "bandits, Nazis, terrorists and criminals."

Antonov in a statement stressed that the licenses for weapons often get the green signal in a "simplified" mode. According to Anatoly Antonov, American lawmakers who decide on the "uncontrollable" distribution of stingers and other military equipment to Kyiv need to stop having "illusions and self-confidence."

'US not an isolated island of prosperity': Anatoly Antonov

Anatoly Antonov, in his statement, stressed that the US is not segregated from the entire world and is not "an isolated island of prosperity." He emphasised that the US is not protected against weapons that reach extremists in the country. He claimed that the militants who have been experienced in a military fight in Ukraine have moved to Europe and they can make use of their combat abilities.

The Russian envoy underscored that the distribution of Ukrainian armed forces missile weapons across the European Union and neighbouring nations causes risk. He called on NATO to recall how the US was "fishing the MANPADS" which were given to "Afghan mujahideens in the 1980s." The statement of the Russian ambassador comes as Moscow's offensive in Ukraine continues for the 28th consecutive day. Ukrainian Defence Ministry in its latest update claimed that about 15,600 Russian troops have lost their lives since the invasion began on President Vladimir Putin's orders on February 24.

(Image: AP)