Amid Moscow's military offensive in Kyiv, Russia has responded to Ukraine's statement about planning to launch an offensive on the Crimean bridge which Moscow uses as the route for military deliveries. Russian President Vladimir Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has called the statement made by the secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov about the Crimean bridge as "nothing more than an announcement of a possible terrorist act," RIA Novosti reported. He called the statement of Oleksiy Danilov "unacceptable" and stressed that there have been many indications of actions that need "legal review and subsequent punishment."

The statement of the Russian President's press secretary comes after Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov stated that Kyiv plans to launch an offensive on the Crimean bridge. However, he did not reveal whether the Ukrainian armed forces had the weapons to attack the Crimean bridge, as per the RIA Novosti news report. According to Dmitry Peskov, all the security measures were being carried out by the services around the bridge and other strategic facilities.

Peskov stressed that the statements made regarding the Crimean bridge by the Ukrainian authorities were "unacceptable." Russia President Vladimir Putin announced that they had launched a "special military operation" for "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine." He stressed that the military action was aimed to protect the people who have been "subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years, as per the news report.

Russian military action continues as per plan: Dmitry Peskov

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has announced that Russian military action in Ukraine continues as per their plan. Peskov further stated that Ukrainian armed forces could still lay down their arms and leave the place using "established corridors," according to AP. He claimed that Mariupol has been "liberated" and added that Putin had ordered the Russian soldiers to not storm the Azovstal steel plant, the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Russian troops have besieged Mariupol since the early days of the conflict, however, Ukrainian soldiers have been defending Mariupol for seven weeks and have been repeatedly rejecting the deadline of the Russian side to surrender. It is to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine which continues for more than 50 days has led to deaths and destruction in the war-torn nation.

(Inputs from AP)