Russia Calls UNHRC Monopolised After Resolution To Suspend Moscow Over Ukraine War Passed

After the United Nations General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over the allegations of war atrocities committed by Russian soldiers, Kremlin’s Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy announced that Russia is terminating its powers ahead of schedule.

On April 7, the US-led voting in UNGA accumulated 93 favour votes, 24 countries voted against Russia’s dismissal while 58 countries including India abstained. Israel was among 140 countries To vote in favour. Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea, and Belarus meanwhile voted against the resolution. Overall, the resolution received a two-thirds majority in the 193-member Assembly. “The world has spoken,” Sweden’s mission to the UN tweeted after the vote.

NEWS: #UNGA adopts historic resolution suspending the membership of Russia to the Human Rights Council and expressing grave concern at the ongoing human rights & humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. https://t.co/8c6gdOv5RO pic.twitter.com/NwSJ2IfM3V — United Nations (@UN) April 7, 2022

UN Human Rights Council as 'monopolised' by a group of Western countries: Russia

Kremlin on Thursday derided the UN Human Rights Council as “monopolised” by a group of Western countries that use it for their own purposes and agenda. “UNGA resolution on Russia's suspension in the Human Rights Council is an unlawful and politically motivated step,” Russia’s Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said. The US meanwhile spoke in support of the resolution.

Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the assembly, “Today is an important moment for the world to stand together in the face of unconscionable violence that has taken a grave humanitarian toll.” She furthermore said, “In front of us, we have a resolution proposed by Ukraine that has a response to this humanitarian catastrophe. An abstention in the face of Russia’s atrocities is unacceptable. Russia must be held accountable for the humanitarian crisis it is creating.”

"Russia should not have a position of authority in a body whose purpose -- whose very purpose -- is to promote respect for human rights. Not only is it the height of hypocrisy -- it is dangerous,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. “By voting for this resolution, you are voting for an end to the war, respect for and protection of humanitarian and medical personnel, and unhindered humanitarian access,” she added.

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya urged countries to support the resolution. “Bucha and dozens of other Ukrainian cities and villages, where thousands of peaceful residents have been killed, tortured, raped, abducted and robbed by the Russian Army, serve as an example of how dramatically far the Russian Federation has gone from its initial declarations in the human rights domain. That is why this case is unique and today’s response is obvious and self-explanatory,” he said.

After the resolution, the General Assembly said it may "suspend the rights of membership in the Human Rights Council of a member of the Council that commits gross and systematic violations of human rights.” The resolution stated that the council has "grave concern" regarding reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" and "violations of international humanitarian law" committed by the Russian Federation.