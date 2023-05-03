Russia Can Stop This War: Ukraine MP After Kremlin Accuses Kyiv Of Putin Assassination Bid

Ukraine Member of Parliament Sviatoslav Yurash said Wednesday that Russia can stop the war at any moment it chooses. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Yurash said Russia can stop this war at any moment and let the Ukrainians choose their future. The Ukrainian MP's comments came after Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said Vladimir's Putin's residence was the target of two drones and that the Russian President wasn't at his residence at the time of the purported attack. Soon after Kremlin accused Ukraine of plotting to assassinate Putin, Ukrainian officials issued a denial of the allegations.

No surprise we're fighting back: Ukranian MP

MP Yurash, speaking to Republic after Kremlin made the accusations, said, “The reality is very simple that Russia has occupied different parts of my country and we want to liberate our country and choose our own future and not bow down to the old empire and its wishes on our destiny. So it should be no surprise that we are fighting back and we are choosing to show the world that Ukraine does want to defend its own future and if Russia wants to stop that with the use of force we show resistance,”

Upon being asked that if the attack is at all being attempted by the Ukrainian side, is it not further fuelling the war, Yurash stated, “Russia can stop this war at any moment, it can withdraw from Ukrainian landmass and let us choose our own future. So the point here is very simple that Russia can choose from this war (inaudible) any moment and if we choose to stop fighting we are destroyed, as Mr. Putin claims time to time again (inaudible) he doesn’t see Ukraine as a nation, he doesn't want to see Ukraine as a state and wants to take it over,”

Upon being asked how the Russia-Ukraine war is going to end, Sviatoslav said, “We are liberating our country that is what’s happening in the counter offensive and the fact of the method is that when you look at old imperial powers if Britain would have invaded India tomorrow and would fight with a war with you for a year killing, murdering, destroying and butchering; and then say; Well! We just take West Bengal and we have peace, would Indians be fine with that?”

Putin sticks to his schedule

Following what Kremlin calls an attempt to assassinate the Russian President, Vladimir Putin has decided to stick to his schedule, Russia said. Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that it reserves its right to retaliate. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was quoted saying, "We are not attacking Putin or Moscow, we are fighting on our territory, defending our villages and cities. We do not have enough weapons even for this...Therefore, we did not attack Putin, we will leave it to the (international) tribunal."