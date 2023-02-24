'Russia Chose This War': Joe Biden, Macron, Olaf Scholz Retake Pledge To Support Ukraine

As Ukraine and its Western allies marked one year anniversary of the Russian invasion, leaders of European countries and US President Joe Biden hailed Ukraine's "bravery" in messages posted online. "One year ago, President Putin thought he would swiftly take Kyiv. Then he met the bravery of Ukraine and the iron will of nations everywhere," said Biden in a message posted on Twitter. US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken condemned the war, saying—"Russia chose this war, and the world is responding to hold Russia accountable for the atrocities it is committing in Ukraine. We want this war to end as quickly as possible – with a just peace that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

French President, Emmanuel Macron demonstrated support for Ukraine as the latter completed one year of conflict on its territory. "People of Ukraine, France stands by your side. To solidarity, to victory, to peace," wrote Macron.

Meanwhile German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, also acknowledged the Ukrainian courage in pushing back on the invasion and protecting the country's sovereignty. "One year ago today, Russia attacked Ukraine. There has been a war in Europe for a year now," said Scholz in a message online. "But we did not let ourselves be divided: Instead, we joined all forces and supported Ukraine in its heroic defensive struggle humanitarian, financially, and with weapons," he stressed.

"This is successful, among other things, because so many throughout Germany are engaged with heart blood," said the German Chancellor. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, in an address, condemned the raging war in Europe's eastern flank, saying "war is not the solution, war is the problem."

"One year on from Russia’s unjustified and unlawful invasion, Australia stands with Ukraine," said Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.

EU 'will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes'

The European Council, in a message of solidarity, said that the EU will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. "One year after the start of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, the EU headquarters have been illuminated in solidarity with Ukraine and its people. The EU has provided €67 billion worth of support so far," the Council said in a post, sharing images showing the official building lit in the colour of the Ukrainian flag. President of the European Council, Charles Michel, stressed, "since day one, the EU has stood by the people of Ukraine. We will continue to do so, and Ukraine will shine again. Within the EU.

The German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, in a video address, derided Russia's one-year war in Europe. "If Russia stops fighting, the war in Ukraine is over," she said, adding that nearly one year after the start of the brutal Russian war on Ukraine "we wish for nothing more than peace. Peace for the people of Ukraine who are exposed to Russian terror every day. Peace for all the people around the world who are suffering as a result of the attack war." Further, Baerbock said that for Europe, "the path to peace is clear: Russland must finally adhere to the United Nations Charter again. Withdraw his troops to stop the bombings. To end the suffering, dying, rape, starvation, and freezing. To end this war that none of us ever wanted," she asserted in a solidarity with Ukraine.

Britain’s King Charles III also issued a statement on the one year anniversary of Ukraine. He praised the “remarkable courage and resilience” of Ukrainians, according to the PA news agency. Charles said in his message: “It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation. They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy."

He added, “The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians, many of whom I have had the great pleasure of meeting here in the UK and, indeed, across the world, from Romania to Canada." Charles stressed that he met President Zelenskiy at Buckingham Palace to and expressed "personal support for the people of Ukraine. It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time."