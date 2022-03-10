As Russia continues its military aggression on Ukraine, the spokesperson of the Russian Defence Ministry, Igor Konashenkov has stated on Thursday, March 10, that Russian soldiers have destroyed around 2,911 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine so far. He further stated that the Russian army has gained control of several regions in Maripoul, which is a city in the southern part of Ukraine and has been surrounded by the Russian army.

Ministry of Defense of Russia shared a post on Facebook stating that among the 2,911 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities, they have destroyed 97 aircraft, 107 unmanned aerial vehicles, 141 anti-aircraft missile defence systems, 86 radar stations, 986 tanks and other armoured vehicles, 107 multiple launch rocket systems, 368 field artillery and mortars, and 749 special military vehicles. Earlier, today (March 10), the Ministry announced that airstrikes were carried out by the Russian crews of contemporary combat helicopters Mi-28n and Ka-52 on Ukrainian Armed Forces' reinforcing and armoured equipment and Russian Federation aircraft fired missiles and ammunition at tanks, armoured vehicles, and automobiles.

Maternity facility in Mariupol attacked by Russia

On Wednesday, a maternity facility in the besieged port city of Mariupol was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, amid rising Western concerns that Moscow's invasion is poised to take a more cruel and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials suggest that at least three people were killed and 17 people were injured in the attack. The Mariupol city council said the strike had caused colossal damage, BBC reported.

However, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy described allegations of the attack on the Mariupol hospital as false news. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov tried to defend the attack on the maternity and children's hospital in Mariupol stating that Ukrainian nationalists were using the Mariupol hospital as a base.

Ukraine claims around 12,000 Russian troops killed

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday that around 12,000 Russian troops were killed in the first two weeks of the attack. It further stated that they have destroyed 49 Russian planes, 81 helicopters, 335 Russian tanks and 1,105 armoured personnel carriers, according to the Kyiv Independent. In addition, Ukrainian forces also destroyed 56 MLRS and 29 Russian anti-aircraft systems.

