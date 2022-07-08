Russia Claims Chemical Weapons Watchdog OPCW Fulfilling West's 'geopolitical Agendas'

Russia on Thursday claimed that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that oversees the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention during the conflicts has become "an instrument of the Western countries geopolitical plans", Moscow's state affiliated news agency Tass reported on July 8.

In an interview with the agency, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OPCW derided the chemical weapons watchdog's inclination to the Western countries, as he discussed the results of the OPCW's 100th Session of the Executive Council which was held between 5 – 8 July at The Hague, Netherlands. Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) chief Fernando Arias has long pressured Russia and its Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad to admit to the use of banned chemical weapons.

Damascus rejects the claims saying that it had given up the weapons after signing the 2013 agreement with the United States and Moscow following the sarin gas tragedy that claimed an estimated 1,400 in the suburb of Ghouta. The chemical that is known to be 20 times more lethal than cyanide was also used by Russia backed Syrian forces on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun in north-western Syria, OPCW claims in its multiple reports. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad calls such allegations "fabricated."

In April 2021, Russia's strong ally was also stripped of its OPCW voting rights and was offered a condition by the OPCW to admit to its use of chemical weapons that the country denies.

Mitsuhiro Imamura, Deputy Chief of Cabinet of the Office of Director-General of the OPCW, Ambassador Fernando Arias, Director-General of the OPCW, Mallory Stewart, Assistant Secretary of State, and H.E. Mr Joseph Manso, Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the OPCW. Credit: OPCW

'Americans, their allies put Russia on trial': Diplomats

Speaking to Tass on Thursday, Russia's representatives said: "The reformatting of the OPCW which once used to be a successful non-proliferation structure into a tool of the implementation of the collective West’s geopolitical plans that have nothing to do with the organization’s goals has been finally confirmed." Furthermore they continued, "Americans and their allies attempted to put Russia on a trial of sorts," adding that the global chemical weapons watchdog has now been accusing Moscow of committing the war crimes in Ukraine.

"We severely rebuffed those insinuations," the diplomats of the Russian federation stressed to the state affiliated agency. "We’ve torn apart these claims of 'atrocities’ by Russian servicemen and, convincingly demonstrated who is actually violating humanitarian law in Ukraine and who is inciting them to this total lawlessness."