Russia Claims Control Over More Cities; 708 Ukrainian Tanks Destroyed, Mariupol Surrounded

The Russian armed forces have destroyed over 2,000 military facilities in Ukraine and have seized control over more cities, spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, claimed on Saturday, March 5. According to Konashenkov, the Russian forces had destroyed over 2,000 military facilities since the beginning of Moscow's 'special military operation', including 71 command and communication centres, 98 S-300 anti-missile systems, Buk M-1 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 61 radars.

On Saturday, the Russian armed forces destroyed a large warehouse hosting Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile systems in Zhytomyr with precision-guided weapons, Sputnik quoted the Defence Ministry spokesman as saying.

"Sixty-six aircraft have been destroyed on the ground and sixteen in the air; 708 tanks and other armoured vehicles, 74 launch rocket systems, 261 mortars, 505 military vehicles, and 56 UAVs", the Major General said, as per the state-affiliated media.

Mariupol encircled by pro-Russian forces

Russia has also claimed that in the last 24 hours, its forces had taken control of 10 more villages and towns, with troops of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) having advanced further across the frontline. Donetsk People's Republic forces, on the other hand, advanced 27 km and liberated Novogrigorovka, Novonikolayevka, Vishnevatoye, Volnoye, Listvyanka, and Antonovka, the General said.

He also commented on the ongoing fight between the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) forces and the Ukrainian battalions "Azov" and "Aidar" around the town of Mariupol. Konashenkov claimed that Ukrainian militants were firing at DPR troops from combat positions set up at schools, kindergartens, and hospitals.

Moscow announces partial ceasefire

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered the 10th day. Following heavy shelling in several parts of Ukraine, Russia has declared a partial ceasefire in Ukraine on March 5, Saturday. Moscow has announced its decision to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. As per the ministry, the people of these crisis-hit cities will be allowed to leave and seek aid.

The Mariupol- Nikolskoe - Rozovka - Pologi - Orekhov - Zaporozhye route has been chosen as a humanitarian corridor. The route is about 64 km which will take over an hour to cover on a vehicle. The area has been demilitarised and thus won’t suffer shelling anymore.

However, Ukraine media has claimed that evacuation in Mariupol has been cancelled due to the Russian side not adhering to the promised ceasefire.