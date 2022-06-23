Russia Claims Croatia & Slovenia Would Restore Ties With Moscow If 'common Sense' Prevails

Russia's Foreign Ministry Fourth European Department Director, Yury Pilipson stated that Slovenia and Croatia will have to restore ties with Russia if "common sense" prevails in the near future. His statement came as the two European countries have frozen ties with Russia after it launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine in late February. "It is up to those who brought them to the freezing point to initiate the relation’s restoration. Of course, a change will not be possible unless common sense prevails in Zagreb and Ljubljana," Pilipson told the TASS news agency.

Pilipson further asserted that these nations' antagonistic attitude towards Russia following the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict coincides with their supply of arms to Kyiv and the expulsion of Russian diplomats from their embassies. "They joined the barrage of unsubstantiated accusations against us, while providing assistance to the Kyiv regime, in addition to expelling most of our embassies’ staff. You can't call this sort of behaviour anything other than unfriendly and defiant," he remarked.

Moscow always regarded Slovenia & Croatia as 'good partners': Russian official

Recounting the previous 30 years of diplomatic ties with Russia, Pilipson underlined that Moscow has always regarded Slovenia and Croatia as "good partners." He claimed that Russia has established close political ties, beneficial trade, economic, and investment partnerships, as well as extensive cultural and humanitarian ties with the two European nations. "May 30th was the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations with Croatia and Slovenia, and over the years, we have accumulated a solid, positive history. We were preparing to celebrate the anniversary with dignity," Pilipson noted.

Croatia's President condemned EU's decision not to impose gas embargo on Russia

Earlier this month, Croatia’s President Zoran Milanovic claimed that sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union (EU) are "ineffective" and that European citizens will have to eventually pay the price. He had also condemned the EU's decision not to impose a gas embargo on the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, following the Bucha massacre in Ukraine, the Slovenian government expelled as many as 33 Russian diplomats in April. It should be mentioned here that several countries across the world have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia for its unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP