Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday claimed that it had thwarted an attempted terrorist attack by the Ukrainian special services (SBU) at an oil and gas facility supplying energy to Europe and Turkey.

"As a result of a complex of operational and search measures, the Russian FSB prevented an attempt by Ukrainian special services to commit a sabotage and terrorist act at an oil and gas facility that supplies energy to Turkey and Europe," the FSB Public Relations Center (CSP) informed TASS on Thursday.

The statement informed that the security forces detained a man recruited by the Ukrainian security service, adding that four citizens of Russia who acted as accomplices and provided the preparation of the sabotage act, were also detained. Moreover, two improvised high-powered cumulative explosive devices were also seized from the cache with other information such as the instructions for assembling an explosive device, the coordinates of the location of the explosion and evidence of transfer of funds.

Ukrainian Special Service’s activities not new to Russia

In the early days of September, Russia’s FSB had prevented a series of terrorist plots against the officials of the military-civil administration authorities of the Kherson Region and Crimea amid its ongoing war with Ukraine. The FSB had additionally obtained information on operations conducted by foreign security services, reported Sputnik.

Following the apprehension of the perpetrators, the FSB was able to identify their accomplices, seize the means of committing crimes, and detect the communication channels and ways of financing the ‘terrorists’.

Earlier in August, the FSB had stated to TASS that it had prevented another terror plot by Ukraine’s SBU on an oil pipeline in Russia’s southern Volgograd region. The incident included two Russian nationals, who were established to be members of the radical right group ‘Restruct’. The two alleged terrorists had offered armed resistance during the altercation and were subsequently neutralized. A powerful improvised explosive device (IED) and two non-lethal guns adjusted for live rounds were recovered from the scene.