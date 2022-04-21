Russia Claims It Captured Ukraine's Mariupol; Celebrates Victory Using T-80 Tank; Watch

Amid Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, Moscow, on Thursday, claimed that it has taken over the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol except for the Azovstal steel mill. In visuals accessed by Republic TV, one can see Russian troops celebrating the victory using a T-80 tank after the weeks-long siege.

A few days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that Mariupol has been 'liberated'. However, an official statement from Ukraine on the same is still awaited. Ukraine has been putting up a tough fight in the city as they continue to show resistance.

This comes after Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine is “continuing according to plan” although President Putin has ordered his forces not to storm the Azovstal steel plant, the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in the port city of Mariupol. Peskov told reporters on Thursday that “there was and still is an opportunity for Ukrainian troops to lay down their arms and come out via established corridors.”

According to a report by The Associated Press, Peskov said that “the operation continues according to plan” and that Mariupol “has been liberated.” Asked whether the order not to storm the steel plant represented a change of plans, he said that “this is a separate facility where the remaining group of Ukrainian nationalists is completely blocked.”

Earlier in the day, The Kyiv Independent reported that Russian military forces buried deceased Mariupol residents in Manhush to hide crimes. Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to the mayor of Mariupol, said that Russians are burying killed residents of Mariupol in mass graves in Manhush, a town 20 km west of the besieged port city.

Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to the mayor of Mariupol, said that Russians are burying killed residents of Mariupol in mass graves in Manhush, a town 20 km west of the besieged port city. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 21, 2022

Estonia becomes 1st country to officially recognise Russia's actions as genocide

In a major development, Estonia has become the first country to officially recognise Russian aggression in its neighbouring country, Ukraine, as genocide. The Estonian Parliament approved a resolution calling Russia's invasion and subsequent war crime against Ukraine as an act of genocide.

They further urged other countries to do the same. On Wednesday, Russia has also offered the Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol to surrender and escape unharmed. Meanwhile, China, at the United Nations, has criticised the West's sanctions on Moscow.