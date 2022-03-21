The Russian Defence Ministry has released a video claiming that its troops have captured several Ukrainian tanks, military vehicles, arms and ammunition, and other equipment. Moscow said that it would be sending these captured arms to the troops in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

According to the Russian defence ministry, the visuals show captured weapons of nationalist battalions and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kyiv region.

Moscow had also published a video depicting the destruction of a training centre of the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the air assault troops of the Ukrainian Army in the Zhytomyr region. The ministry said the personnel of the battalion, foreign trainers and foreign mercenaries were killed.

Ukraine has also made similar claims. According to an information chart released by the war-hit country's Ministry of Foreign Affair, more than 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in the war. It also claimed that 1,535 armoured vehicles, 97 aircraft, 121 helicopters, 498 tanks, 80 MLRs among others have been destroyed.

Information on Russian invasion



Losses of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, March 21 pic.twitter.com/ziw1LC2S8A — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 21, 2022

Zelenskyy says air raid siren now 'normal' in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the sound of air sirens have become "normal" in cities across the country, as the bombardment continued from the Russian side.

"Ukrainians are living with the sound of this siren, working, going to sleep, treating injured, giving birth and dying," he said in his video address on Monday. He also appealed to Germany not to "sponsor military machine of Russia".

A group of nations led by Germany wants a halt new sanctions on Russia, amid concern about high energy prices and fears that Moscow might halt gas exports to Europe.

"Close your ports for them, do not import goods. Say no to Russian energy resources. Do everything for Russia to leave Ukrainian soil. I believe and I know that peace is possible, but you have to act to bring the peace," he said.

Zelenskyy also urged German citizens to pressurise politicians and make Ukraine part of the European Union. "We are fighting for our salvation with one of the strongest armies in the world. Against rockets, bombs, reactive artillery, against planes and helicopters on which Russians are writing "toward Berlin," because they want to go farther, much farther than Ukraine," he said in his address.

Image: Twitter-@MOD_Russia