Russia Claims It Destroyed 'large Batch' Of Western Arms Consignment Arriving In Ukraine

In a key development, the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement claimed that the invaders pounded on a "large arms" consignment arriving in Ukraine from the West. The statement further added that the Russian troops took down the shipment convoy in the Zhytomyr region, on the outskirts of Kyiv in west Ukraine. Using sea-launcher Kalibr Cruise Missiles, the Russian soldiers destroyed a massive batch of weapons and military equipment delivered from the US and European countries," the Russian MoD stated.

The arms and ammunition were reported to be en route to the eastern Donbass region, where Russian invaders have escalated fighting in the past couple of weeks. In the aforesaid statement, Russia also claimed that it struck two fuel storage facilities near Odesa and mowed down two Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft. In addition, they also shot down 14 Ukrainian drones in the Black Sea coastal region. Meanwhile, reports coming in also state that Russian troops have increased shelling in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. As cited by Kyiv Independent, Governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Valentyn Reznychenko, stated that "Russian forces had shelled the vicinity of the town of Apostolove in the region’s Kryvy Rih District with Uragan multiple rocket launchers." However, no casualties were reported.

Russia likely deployed BMP-T Terminator tank on Severodonetsk: UK

Russia's burgeoning rampage has now entered day 87 with damage and destruction visible along every corner of the embattled nation. As the days pass, Moscow is focusing its offensive on the east and southern region. UK Defence Ministry on Sunday informed that as noting Ukraine's strong defence in Donbass, Russia could have deployed BMP-T Terminator tank support vehicles in Severodonetsk. In its latest intelligence report, the UK officials also emphasised that the deployment of BMP-T meant that Moscow has also amassed Central Grouping of Forces (CGF) in the eastern region. "Russia's only operational company of BMP-T Terminator tank support vehicles has likely been deployed in Severodonetsk six of the Donbass offensive," UK MoD said.

Severodonetsk is one of the tactical priority regions for Moscow, the UK intel stated. Therefore, the deployment of the Terminator tanks will ensure additional protection against growing Ukrainian counterattacks in the region. However, the UK MoD added that 10 Terminator tanks are "unlikely to have a significant impact on the campaign."

Ukraine says Russia amassing its troops towards Severodonetsk

Ukraine Armed Forces on Sunday alleged that Russian troops are amassing logistics and manpower in the east Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk. It is one key city in the industrial hub of Luhansk and Donetsk, collectively known as Donbass region. "The Russian were simply intentionally trying to destroy the city...engaging in a scorched-earth approach," said Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai, as quoted by Associated Press. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the situation in Donbass is "extremely challenging." Invaders have pounded over 1,800 schools in Donbass region. Russia on Sunday also launched a botched offensive on Oleksandrivka, a settlement in east Ukraine.

(Image: AP)