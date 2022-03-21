Russia Claims It Destroyed Training Facility In Ukraine's Zhytomyr; Shares Video

The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video depicting the destruction of a training centre of the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the air assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zhytomyr region.

The strike was carried out with precision-guided weapons, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. The training centre was reportedly housing personnel of the battalion and mercenaries.

Russia-Ukraine war enters 26th day

The battle for Ukraine's strategic port city of Mariupol raged on Monday, as Kyiv rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troop from the besieged city and bombardment continues.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an airstrike in the Azov Sea port city when it was struck by a Russian bomb.

Russia's military offensive in Ukraine is on its 26th day and has shown no signs of abating. The invasion has led to heavy destruction in Ukraine with the UN stating that over 3.38 million people have fled the war-torn country.

On Sunday, Russian shelling near the capital Kyiv killed eight people. The attack damaged a high rise building and devasted a shopping centre. Ukraine also alleged that a Russian shell struck a chemical plant in Sumy on early Monday, causing a lead in a 50-ton ammonia tank. Meanwhile, Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the leak was a “planned provocation” by Ukrainian troops to falsely accuse Russia of a chemical attack.

Konashenkov also claimed that an overnight cruise missile strike hit a Ukrainian military training centre in the Rivne region. He said 80 foreign and Ukrainian troops were killed. A Ukrainian official confirmed a strike, without disclosing casualty figures.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have held a series of talks, but no solution has emerged from that dialogue. Addressing Israeli legislators via video link on Sunday, Zelenskyy thanked Isreal for its effort to mediate talks with Russia.

US President Joe Biden meanwhile travels to Europe this week, where he will attend a summit with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) leaders that will look for ways to strengthen the bloc’s own deterrence and defence, immediately and in the long term, to deal with the now openly confrontational Putin.