Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Russia's defence ministry has now claimed that Russia destroyed the Ukrainian arms depot using fighter helicopters. According to visuals accessed by Republic TV, Russia has now deployed the Ka-52 helicopters into Ukrainian airspace to destroy the military hangars of the Ukrainian forces. The Russian forces are now using the advanced choppers to destroy the military supplies of the defending Ukrainian forces.

The Russian troops are using the Ka-52 helicopters and their guided missiles to destroy the military hangars of the Ukrainian forces. As per the visuals accessed by Republic TV, the guided missiles are seen to have a major impact as it completely destroys the hangars where the military forces store weapons and vehicles. Earlier, the Russian troops had claimed to have twice unleashed hypersonic missiles in its invasion of Ukraine to destroy arms depots.

Russia is now using powerful attack helicopters and tanks, along with drones and other machinery in the aggression. The Russian forces are concentrating the attack on the cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv as the war enters day 28. Meanwhile, a US official report has claimed that the combat power of Russian troops in Ukraine has declined below 90 per cent of its pre-invasion levels, suggesting heavy losses of weaponry and personnel. However, the forces continue their offence despite claims of suffering losses.

Moscow to increase 'violent and coercive measures' against Kyiv: UK

Russia expected to increase “violent and coercive” measures in an attempt to suppress the Ukrainian population, said the UK Ministry of Defence in the latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine. The British defence ministry on Tuesday said in a statement the Ukrainian civilian population in the Russian-occupied cities continued to demonstrate against the Russian control. It has also been noted that Russian efforts are being ‘subdued’ and hence, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces might increase violent measures.

The report comes amid the Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s claims that less than 10 per cent of Russian forces are willing to continue the war. In a statement shared on social media, the ministry on Wednesday noted, Russian forces "in particular directions are demoralised." While Russian shelling continues on Mariupol, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that "in one of the special-purpose groups involved in active combat, less than 10 per cent of the personnel are ready to continue the war, the rest of the personnel are killed, wounded, sick or demoralised."

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD