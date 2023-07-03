Russia Claims It Foiled 'assassination Attempt' On Crimean Governor Plotted By Ukraine

Russia's Federal Security Service [FSB] has announced that it has thwarted an assassination attempt on the Russian-backed governor of 2014 annexed Crimea Sergei Aksyonov. The development came as the advancing Ukrainian forces recaptured 37.4 square kilometres of territory from Russian forces during their counter-offensive this week. Crimea, where Moscow's Black Sea Fleet is based, has been heavily militarised with an array of air and defence bases making the illegally annexed peninsula the most heavily fortified zones in the war.

Russia's FSB has claimed that it managed to detain a man who was hired and trained by Ukraine's security services "to kill Aksyonov by blowing up his car," the Interfax news agency reported. The 35-year-old, who FSB labelled as a "Ukrainian agent," is a Russian national who was recruited by Ukraine’s Security Service, and was trained in using explosives as he plotted an assassination of Russia-installed governor of Crimea. He has pleaded guilty to charges of terrorism and unlawful acquisition of explosives. The FSB claims that it has detained several “Ukrainian intelligence agents”, deterring what it labelled the series of terror attacks planned in Crimea, that would have targetted the Russia-installed officials.

Russia's FSB on its way to detain the man that Russia accused of an assassination plot. Credit: Telegram

"In the course of the operational-search activities, a Russian citizen born in 1988 was identified and detained, who was recruited by the SBU and completed a training course in reconnaissance and subversive activities on the territory of Ukraine, including mine-explosive training," FSB's official statement, carried by Russia's state-affiliated agency Tass, read.

FSB detaining a man. Credit: Telegram

Explosive confiscated by FSB. Credit: Telegram

Assassination 'prepared by agents of terrorist Kyiv regime': Crimean Governor

In a Telegram statement, after he survived the assassination attempt on him, Aksyonov thanked FSB officers. “The suspect has been detained. Our intelligence agencies work clearly and efficiently,” Aksyonov said. He called for the perpetrator to be prosecuted, and added that the assassination plot was "prepared by agents of the terrorist Kyiv regime."

"The suspect has been detained. Our intelligence agencies work clearly and efficiently. I am sure that the specific customers of this crime will be found and punished," said the Crimean governor. "And it is possible to completely eliminate the terrorist threat from Kyiv only by fulfilling the goals of the NMD set by President [Putin]. So it will be," Aksyonov continued.

On the bridge that connects Crimea with the southern Russian region of Kubana, a long queue of cars up to 13km long were stuck causing a backlog on Sunday. Operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory, on Telegram, stated that the drivers waited due to a traffic jam at the entrance to the from the Kuban, on which there was heightened security after an explosion.

Last week, the Russian-installed governor in occupied Kherson Vladimir Saldo, announced on Telegram that the Ukrainian forces hit the Chonhar bridge linking southern Ukraine to the Crimean peninsula with the British Storm Shadow missiles. The bridge was the shortest route for the invading Russian forces from the annexed Crimea to the front line in the southern region and the occupied city of Melitopol.

Damaged Chonhar bridge connecting Crimea with South Ukraine. Credit: Telegram/Vladimir Saldo

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also indicated that for the war to stop and for a lasting peace in Kyiv, Russia must withdraw all its troops from occupied territories of Ukraine, including 2014 annexed Crimea. He also pushed for Ukraine's membership in the Western military bloc NATO ahead of the July summit.

"We need a very clear, understandable signal at the Vilnius summit that Ukraine can and has the right to become an equal member of NATO after the war. This is an invitation to the Alliance. It would be very important for us," Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said during the state press conference. According to the satellite images released by Maxar Technologies earlier, Russia's forces removed all the weaponry and equipment from the military base in Crimea over fears that Ukraine is gearing up to reclaim the territory back.