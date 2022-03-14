Russia has claimed that it killed 180 ‘foreign mercenaries’ in a missile strike on Yavoriv military centre in western Ukraine, CNN reported. However, Ukrainian authorities have denied the report calling it “pure propaganda” by the Russian authorities as the war continued for the 19th day on Monday, March 14. Earlier on Sunday, Russian troops conducted an aerial strike on Yavoriv military facility which houses the international centre for peacekeeping and security. Later, Ukrainian authorities confirmed that the strike killed 35 people, and injured at least 130.

While Russia accused the facility of hosting foreign mercenaries, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Markiyan Lubkivsky said, "This is not the truth. Pure Russian propaganda," adding that there are still no foreigners confirmed among the dead in Yavoriv military base.

A barrage of Russian missiles hit #Ukraine's Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security, a base that has previously hosted NATO military instructors, killing 35 people and wounding 134, a Ukrainian official said on Sunday cited by Reuters. pic.twitter.com/nfORJVVRK8 — Killid Radio - رادیو کلید (@KillidRadio) March 14, 2022

Earlier Kyiv Independent reported that Russia claims it killed 180 'foreign mercenaries' in the missile strike on Yavoriv military training ground in western Ukraine. "The Russian government added that it will continue to kill foreign nationals in Ukraine whom it considers mercenaries," it added. Notably, as the west bolstered their military assistance to Kyiv, the Kremlin has warned that they would attack western shipments.

Russia-Ukraine war: Airports targetted as Russia bombs Ukrainian cities

The Russian invasion of the erstwhile Soviet state has entered its third week now. On Sunday, United Nations reported that nearly 600 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in Russian bombardments and armed attacks. In the latest development, the airport in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city in western Ukraine roughly 150 miles from Ukraine's borders with Slovakia and Hungary, was also targeted by Russian fighters. Early Sunday's attacks come after Russia bombed cities across Ukraine on Saturday, blasting Mariupol in the south, bombarding the outskirts of Kyiv, and obstructing the efforts of civilians fleeing the conflict.

Meanwhile, the West, led by America, has stepped up on sanctions against Russian individuals and enterprises. The EU imposed a fourth sanction package on Russia on March 12, tightening its grip on Moscow. Announcing the same, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter, "As Russia's ruthless invasion continues, the EU and our G7 partners continue to ramp up the economic pressure on the Kremlin." However, China, which claimed that its relations with Russia continue to remain ‘rock solid’, has failed to impose any substantial embargo on its neighbour.

(Image: AP)