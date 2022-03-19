Russia Claims Its Hypersonic Missiles Demolished Underground Storage In Western Ukraine

The Russian defence ministry on Saturday morning claimed that it has used hypersonic missiles to demolish underground storage in western Ukraine. According to Sky News, the ministry claimed that the facility in the Ivano-Frankivsk area had missiles and aircraft ammunition. Notably, hypersonic missiles could travel at speeds of Mach 5 (over 3,800 mph) or higher, which is five times faster than the speed of sound.

According to Sky News, some Russian missiles are believed to be capable of reaching Mach 10 (7,672 mph) speeds; however, it is unclear as to which missiles Moscow claims to have launched.

Meanwhile, the Putin administration has claimed to have damaged Ukrainian military radio and reconnaissance centres near the port city of Odesa with a coastal missile system, Interfax reported. In addition to this, Russian troops have ramped up their assaults on Lviv, which had remained unaffected since the invasion commenced on February 24.

Russians have shelled the western Ukrainian city on Friday, causing dense smoke to billow from buildings. According to media reports, the city shares a border with Poland and is NATO's main gateway to Ukraine. It also has world-renowned landmarks including old churches as well as World War memorials.

Russia temporarily blocks Ukraine from Sea of Azov

Apart from this, Russia has temporarily blocked Ukraine from the Sea of Azov, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. This occurred at a time when Russian soldiers have strengthened their hold over the Sea's key port of Mariupol, which remains under siege, according to an evening report from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As per the statement, Russian soldiers have largely taken control of the Donetsk operating region, denying Ukraine access to the Sea of Azov "temporarily." However, the government has yet to confirm if Ukrainian forces have reclaimed access to the sea.

Mariupol, which is located on the Azov Sea, has been encircled by Russian troops for days in the hopes of establishing a land bridge to Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as per media reports. Following this move, the Russian forces continue to partly block other important cities including Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Dzhankoi, according to the statement.

(Image: AP)