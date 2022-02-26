Amid ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday said that the Russian troops were not targeting the Ukrainian cities but "putting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' infrastructure out of operation". In a series of tweets, she alleged that the Kyiv government was ignoring the peaceful settlement of the Donbass region for the last 8 years and accused Ukraine of killing its own people who were living in the disputed region. "The Russian Armed Forces are not targeting Ukrainian cities in the special military operation, but putting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' infrastructure out of operation," said Zakharova.

She further said that Ukrainian authorities made no bones of violating their own Constitution and laws and adopted discriminatory laws on language, education and indigenous peoples. "On February 24, @MFA_Ukraine notified us that it had cut diplomatic ties with Russia. We regret that the Kyiv regime has chosen the path of severing its ties with Russia and everything Russian. We do hope that history will soon set everything straight," tweeted Zakharova.

It is to mention that Russia started a full-fledged war on February 24 after the failure of diplomatic talks with Ukraine and the West. Since then, Ukraine has been witnessing explosions in different cities of the country. According to local media reports, blasts were also heard in the capital city of Ukraine on Friday. However, in the next tweet, the Russian FM Spokesman assured the safety of the UN and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) missions' staff in Kyiv. "Measures will be taken to ensure the safety of UN and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) missions' staff in Ukraine," she added.

'West is trying to exploit anti-Russia hysteria': Zakharova

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman alleged that the OSCE was not able to convince Ukraine to stick to the commitments under the package of measures. She asserted if the world's largest security-oriented inter-governmental organisation had acted properly then, Donetsk and Lugansk would have been the states of Ukraine. "The @OSCE was reluctant to urge Kyiv to fulfil its commitments under the Package of Measures. Otherwise, #Donetsk and #Lugansk would have been part of Ukraine with a special status and with the Ukrainian state controlling the borders," according to her tweet. "The West is trying to exploit anti-Russia hysteria to settle its scores with the Russian media and prevent people from getting information from alternative sources. We reserve the right to retaliate against their media in the Russian media space," Zakharova added.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he is ready to send a delegation of high-ranking officials to Minsk to hold talks with Kyiv. "Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine at a high level," Putin said, cited by Sputnik News Agency.

