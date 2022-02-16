Russia Claims NATO Has Trouble In Assessing Troop Withdrawal Situation In Ukraine

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticised NATO's inability to accurately analyse events after the alliance stated it had not seen proof of a Russian troop pullout. Following regular drills on the southern border near Ukraine, the military troops had begun returning to their permanent deployment bases, the Russian Defense Ministry said on February 15.

Peskov alleged that NATO was erroneously analysing the situation in response to a journalist's query. Following efforts to check Moscow's assurances concerning force reductions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO of a lack of upbringing. The spokesman's words follow comments by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who questioned Russian Defense Ministry assurances about a troop withdrawal from Russia's southern border.

"It remains to be seen whether there is a Russian withdrawal [...] What we see is that they have increased the number of troops, and more troops are on the way," Stoltenberg stated.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace echoed his comments, claiming that physical observations had not shown any sign of that departure. NATO is waiting for a signal from Russia in the shape of a long-term troop pullout from Ukraine's border, according to his German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht. Stoltenberg, for his part, conceded that the alliance has no way of knowing how many Russian forces are stationed near the Ukrainian border, despite Western politicians constantly claiming that 100,000 or 150,000 Russian troops are stationed and ready to invade Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine crisis

Russia has frequently denied accusations from the West that it is planning an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow also maintained its right to move the nation's forces as it deems fit within its own territory, including during training. According to US intelligence, the Russian aggression will begin overnight between the 15th and 16th of February, according to two British tabloids. However, there has been no reports of such attack.

Furthermore, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised a security meeting with the West held on February 15, and the Russian military stated that some troops stationed near Ukraine had been removed. On the other hand, US President Joe Biden stated that the US had not verified Russia's claim and that an invasion was still a possibility. Putin has stated that he does not want to go to war and will rely on diplomacy to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO in the future.

