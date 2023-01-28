Russia Claims NATO Runs Simulations Of Cyberattacks On Kaliningrad & Moscow

The United Kingdom, on a regular basis conducts simulations of cyberattacks on state institutions in the Kaliningrad region and Moscow's energy infrastructure, during NATO exercises. These remarks were shared by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov in an interview with news agency TASS.

"The UK is systematically targeting Russia with their offensive capabilities in the information sphere. Exercises are held on a regular basis, including under the auspices of NATO, to model attacks using information and communication technologies on Russian vital information infrastructure facilities. In particular, attacks on state institutions in the Kaliningrad region and the energy system of Moscow are simulated," he said.

Commenting on The Times reports about UK national cybersecurity forces purposefully recruiting IT specialists who speak Russian, Syromolotov noted there is "nothing surprising" in these attempts.

Furthermore, he claimed that London is methodically promoting Russophobia on the Internet in order to change facts about Russia's foreign policy in the Western information sphere. Syromolotov further stated that the UK heavily encourages Ukrainian hackers' anti-Russian activity.

"There have recently been media reports of a cyberattack on the UK’’s postal service. Without waiting for the investigation's findings, UK journalists linked it to Russia. A few days later, London and Kiev held talks on cyberspace. The IT Army of Ukraine then made a statement about their plans to attack the Russian Post. Of course, it's sad to witness such a mummery, meant, according to its directors, to justify the impending sabotage," the diplomat added.

West gears up to send 321 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Ambassador to France on Friday said that western nations will deliver more than 300 tanks to Ukraine. “As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine,” Vadym Omelchenko told French TV station and CNN affiliate BFM television.

The figure from Omelchenko comes after the US this week pledged to provide 31 M1 Abrams tanks and Germany agreed to send 14 Leopard 2 A6s. Previously, the United Kingdom pledged 14 Challenger 2 tanks, while Poland asked for approval from Germany to transfer some of its own German-made Leopard 2s to Ukraine. He did not specify which countries would provide the tanks or provide a breakdown of which models.