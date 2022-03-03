Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on March 3, Thursday asserted that there have been “no casualties or destruction of the residential buildings” in its offensive operation that reached Krasnyi Lyman, Privolye, and the northern outskirts of Severodonetsk. “Units of the armed forces of Donetsk People’s Republic narrowed the encirclement of Mariupol, and also took control of Vinogradnoye, Sartaka, and Vodyanoye,” informed Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson.

“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, continuing successful offensive operation, seized control of Chistopolye, Novopoltavka, Zhovtneve and formed up the front line with units of Donetsk People’s Republic,” he said.

“Grouping of troops of Lugansk People's Republic, with the Russian Armed Forces fire support, continued offensive operation and reached the Krasnyi Lyman - Privolye - the northern outskirts of Severodonetsk,” said Konashenkov. “Balakleya city was liberated from the nationalist battalions,” the Russian ministry of defense further informed. Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, according to Russia’s ministry of defense, is adopting measures to ensure the safety of the civilian population of Ukraine.

The forces have destroyed the units of ‘Ukrainian nationalists’ which are located along with equipment in residential areas. The civilians “can safely leave the settlement through a specially organized corridor in Berestyanka direction,” it informed. Russian servicemen do not obstruct the civilian population's leave, and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are only striking the military infrastructure of Ukraine.

“As a result of a long-range high-precision strike, a reserve technological radio-television center in Lysaya Gora area in Kyiv, which was used by the Ukrainian security service for psychological operations against Russia, was disabled,” Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov stated. He reiterated that no civilian casualties have occurred. Overall, 1,612 military facilities were hit during the Russian operation, among them were 54 command posts and communication centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 39 S-300, Buk M-1, and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 52 radar stations, according to the Russian defense ministry.

Acknowledging that the peace talks are going to take place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday also affirmed that it in no way means that the military operations in Ukraine are going to stop. In an interview with Russian and foreign media, Lavrov said that the conditions to reach a solution to the conflict are 'well-known', and are being discussed by Russia, including in negotiations with Ukraine.

