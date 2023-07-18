Russia Claims 'retaliatory Strikes' On Odesa For Crimean Bridge Attack, Vows New Measures

In a purported act of retaliation, Moscow unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles upon the Ukrainian port city of Odessa overnight, citing Kyiv's alleged attack on the Crimea bridge earlier this week, according to a statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared, "Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a coordinated retaliatory strike, employing precision sea-based weaponry, targeting facilities involved in preparing acts of terrorism against the Russian Federation using unmanned boats. The strike also aimed at the ship repair plant near the southern city of Odessa, where these boats were allegedly manufactured."

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated ramped-up security measures "are being worked out" following the incident on the nearly 12-mile-long crossing, which links the occupied Crimean peninsula to mainland Russia.

“Of course, they are being worked out,” Peskov said told reporters on a conference call, while responding to a question if President Vladimir Putin has already received proposals regarding Moscow's response and the enhancement of the bridge's security.

Was the strike on Odessa successful?

However, the veracity of these claims and the extent of the strikes' impact on their intended targets remain uncertain. The Ukrainian Air Force asserted that it successfully intercepted all six Russian Kalibr cruise missiles launched at Odesa, in addition to "the vast majority" of Iran-made Shahed attack drones.

Earlier, the Russian government had accused two Ukrainian seaborne drones of being responsible for the attack on the Kerch Bridge, a crucial connection linking the annexed Crimean peninsula to mainland Russia. A source within Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) corroborated this information to CNN, confirming that the attack was a collaborative effort involving the SBU and Ukraine's naval forces.

Kerch Bridge is quite important for Russia

The Kerch Bridge, spanning nearly 12 miles, holds immense strategic and symbolic significance for Moscow. Monday's attack marked the second instance since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, following an incident in October when a fuel tanker exploded while traversing the bridge. Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin, has announced that heightened security measures are under consideration in response to the recent attack on the bridge. The precise details of these proposed measures, however, have yet to be revealed.

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, both sides continue to trade accusations and counter-claims, fueling concerns about the potential for further escalation in the conflict.