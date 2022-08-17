An ammunition depot at a military site in Crimea has been struck by a string of explosions. This is considered to be the second incident in a week on a Russian military post in occupied Crimea. According to a CNN report, local authorities said that at least two individuals were hurt in the blast at the ammunition stockpile in the Crimean village of Maiskoye on Tuesday. Furthermore, the military complex in the Dzhankoi area of northern Crimea was damaged as a result of the explosions that the Russian defence ministry has attributed to 'sabotage', state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Approximately 2,000 locals were evacuated and that rail service into Crimea from Russia was halted, as per the Russian state media.

Despite the fact that Ukraine has not acknowledged the responsibility for the incident, Mykhaylo Podolyak, a presidential adviser for Ukraine, said in a tweet, “Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves. Demilitarization in action."

Russian military facility destroyed last week in a series of explosions

Meanwhile, Russian aircraft were destroyed last week by a series of explosions at a facility on the Black Sea coast of Crimea. At least eight planes and other buildings at a Russian military air station in Novofedorivka, on the western coast of Crimea, were destroyed by the explosions which took place last Tuesday, CNN reported.

Besides this, the Russian defence ministry's statement did not mention how much military hardware and ammunition were destroyed because of the current event. According to the CNN report, last week, a video of the location was shared on social media which showed many military trucks with "Z" marks, a Russian pro-war emblem, as well as massive ammo stacks.

According to the head of the Crimean administration Sergei Aksyonov's Telegram channel, quoting the Russian ministry of defence, the blasts at the depot were triggered by a fire. He added that the explosions were still continuing on.

Later on, Ukrainian presidential adviser Podolyak claimed that explosions at the depot had also harmed a neighbouring substation that was being used to redirect power from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Yuriy Ignat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force Command, said that the blasts were caused by Russia "not observing fire precautions", BBC reported.

In addition to this, the adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine is presently launching a counteroffensive to destabilise Russian soldiers by assaulting the invading army's supply routes deep inside the land it has conquered. According to Mykhailo Podolyak, the "next two or three months" might witness further attacks similar to those that occurred last week in Crimea against Russian aeroplanes at the Saky airport and on Tuesday on an airbase and a railway crossing.

As per media reports, Podolyak, while addressing from the President's offices in Kyiv, said, “Our strategy is to destroy the logistics, the supply lines and the ammunition depots and other objects of military infrastructure. It is creating chaos within their own forces.”

