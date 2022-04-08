Russia Claims Several That Backed Its Ouster From UNHRC Were 'pressurized'

After United Nations General Assembly suspendrf Russia from UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Thursday, April 7, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that several nations which supported Russia's expulsion from UNHRC were under pressure. As per the reports of Sputnik, he said that It is a matter of understanding that every country that tried to take at least a moderate stance was subjected to unprecedented pressure and imposed Russophobia. Peskov further called the decision to exclude Russia from the UNHRC "illegal" and "politically motivated." He also stated that Moscow regrets the suspension and that it will continue to defend and clarify its stance.

In a 93-24 decision, the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council. Moscow lost its right to vote and speak in the council as a result. Along with Russia, countries - Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Burundi, the Central African Republic, China, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe voted against the expulsion of Russia. In the meantime, countries that abstained from voting included India, Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Kuwait, Mexico, Mongolia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Beijing opposes politicisation of concept of human rights

In response to Russia's suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council, Russia's UN deputy ambassador, Gennady Kuzmin blamed Western countries and allies for attempting to "destroy current human rights framework," reported Sputnik. China's Foreign Ministry on Friday stated that Beijing opposes the politicisation of the concept of human rights. Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, mentioned that China resolutely opposes electoral double standards and confrontation on human rights concerns, as well as the use of human rights as a tool to exert pressure on other nations.

Moscow has refuted the claims of targeting civilians

After Russian forces retreated from the Ukrainian city of Bucha and images of dead civilians surfaced in the Western news, the United States urged the move to exclude Russia from UNHRC earlier this week. Washington claimed the Russian troops killed the civilians in Bucha. However, Moscow has refuted the claims of targeting civilians, citing a several-day gap between the Russian pullout and the discovery of the deaths.

Image: AP