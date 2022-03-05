Russia Claims 'situation Under Control' As Troops Seize Europe's Largest Nuclear Plant

Shortly after the Russian troops on Friday launched a direct attack on Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) called for an emergency meeting over the development. This came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the raised concerns regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after the grave attack by the Russian troops. During this while, PM Johnson also expressed his wish to seek an emergency UNSC meeting.

On the other hand, while Ukraine continues to accuse Russia of launching a 'nuclear terror' and western countries slam over its 'reckless move', Russia continues to defend itself at the UN Security Council meeting saying that Ukraine is its neighbour so the situation is in control and there are no radioactive leaks. Further speaking on the motive of the Russian government in Ukraine, Russia's Permanent Representative to UN, Vassily Nebenzia said that the Russian military is doing everything to ensure the peaceful about foreign nationals.

"While 130 comfortable buses are ready to evacuate Indian students and other foreign nationals from Kharkiv and Sumy, we need UN vehicles now" he added. Further reiterating its stand over protecting Ukraine from becoming a terrorist nation, Russia asserted that there is a full understanding from the UN for the need for the vehicles and there is no protest statement from the UN.

He also said that checkpoints have been equipped with temporary accommodations, rest facilities, and hot meals, while mobile medical stations have been deployed with stocks of medications. The evacuees will be later transported to Belgrade and subsequently brought home by air.

Russia attacks Ukraine over 'forcibly' holding back civilians

Launching an attack on Ukraine, Russia's Vassily Nebenzia also said that more than 3,700 Indian citizens across multiple cities were held back forcibly and Ukrainian civilians are also being prevented from leaving the cities. "We urge you to calm down your mentees who in the worst traditions of ISIL terrorists and their Idlib associates are hiding behind civilians, placing heavy weaponry and multiple rocket launchers in residential areas", he said.

Given certain figures regarding the foreign nationals being forcibly held by Ukrainian 'nationalists', he said that 3,189 Indian citizens are being forcibly held back further including 2,700 citizens of Vietnam, 202 citizens of China. In Sumy, this includes 576 Indian citizens, 101 Ghanaian citizens, and 121 Chinese citizens.

