Russia Claims Striking Okean Shipyard, Prominent Ukrainian Port Facility In Mykolaiv

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday, said that its forces have struck a shipbuilding facility in the Southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv. In a statement, they said that the invaders were stuck in the city’s Okean Shipyard, destroying vehicles and other equipment. The statement came as Russia-Ukraine War nears its 100 days this week.

Meanwhile, in a key development pertaining to the raging war in Eastern Europe, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces, in its latest Facebook post, said that Russian troops are ready to kill their generals who force them to go on the offensive. “Yes, in the Donetsk region, Russian contractors almost shot their general Valery Solodchuk and his guards, who came to curb the riot and make the 'commanders' continue to fight,” the forces explained. The country’s military forces have revealed that Russian contractors were “ready to blow up the high guests.” It is pertinent to mention here that Putin’s military has allegedly outsourced soldiers from various parts of the country.

Donbass will be Ukrainian again: Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, as attacks increase in the eastern part of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised that Donbass will be “Ukrainian again” as Russian troops press ahead for their so-called liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In his nightly address on Friday, the Ukrainian president asserted that the whole region of Donbas belonged to his administration, including the cities claimed by the invaders. Notably, a British intelligence's recent report said that Putin’s troops were bolstering attacks on strategically located Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

In his address to the nation, Zelenskyy said that the situation in Donbass is “difficult”, adding that due to this the Russians concentrated maximum reserves and artillery in Donetsk and Luhansk. However, Zelenskyy asserted that his troops were doing everything to protect every inch of the region and that Donbas would soon be "Ukrainian".

(File Image: AP)