Russia Claims To Destroy Around 2,600 Ukrainian Military Facilities Amid Ongoing War

As the Russian offensive on Ukraine entered its 14the day, Russia on Tuesday released the latest data noting the damages and devastation inflicted upon Ukrainian military facilities. Russian armed forces in Ukraine have destroyed at least 2,581 military targets, including tanks and armoured vehicles since the launch of its operations, Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov stated in a media address. In addition, he also informed that Russian forces have also successfully bombed nearly 897 Ukrainian tanks and other armoured vehicles.

The Russian troops have also ravaged 95 multiple rocket systems, 336 field artillery systems, and mortars. Apart from this, Russian armed forces hit 662 special military vehicles and 84 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). On Tuesday alone, a Russian combat aircraft eliminated 32 military targets in Ukraine, including four control facilities, three radar stations, two fuel dumps, and 24 "areas of concentration of armaments and military hardware," Major Gen. Konashenkov said.

Apart from severe damage to the assortment of military hardware and command facilities, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has left the ex-Soviet nation gripped in damage and fear, with millions forced to become refugees in neighbouring Poland Romania, and Moldova. The terrific attack unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin has killed at least 2,000 and injured thousands other in Ukraine, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko informed in the latest updates on Monday. Putin's all-out attack came after Moscow amassed over 1 lakh troops along the Ukraine-Russia border. Later he allegedly created a pretext for the attack by unilaterally identifying the "independence" of the breakaway rebel-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Both nations are currently struggling to establish humanitarian corridors to evacuate stranded Ukrainians in intense war zones. Meanwhile, three rounds of talks between Ukrainian and Russian representatives have failed to resolve the full-blown Russia-Ukraine war. Ukrainian officials have also blamed Russia for violating the ceasefire with aggravated shelling in Ukraine's center, North and South, upending previous attempts to expatriate citizens.

US strikes sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industry

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday hit hard at the Russian economy by banning Russian oil imports in retaliation to Putin's onslaught in Ukraine. The step came after several pleas from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The revenue from gas has long been alleged to have kept a steady stream of cash to Russia despite strict restrictions to the financial sector. "We will not be part of subsidising Putin's war," Biden said while announcing the ban. He added that the new penalties will render a "powerful blow" on Russian ability to fund the offensive against Ukraine. "Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin," Biden said.

Zelenskyy appreciated US' decision, thanking Biden for "striking bin the heart of Putin's war machine." In a tweet, he also stated that US' step will encourage other countries and "leaders to follow." Soon after, the European Union (EU) said that it will commit to phasing out its reliance on Russian gas for energy needs as soon as possible.

(Image: AP)