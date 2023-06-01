Russia Claims To Destroy Last Ukrainian Navy Ship In Odessa, After Drone Attacks

Russian forces have claimed that they have destroyed the last Ukrainian combat ship in the Odessa port in the special military operation in Ukraine on Monday, reported TASS news agency. The statement came on May 29 by the Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov. It is to be noted that this special military operation has come as retaliation by Russia's air force after the two Ukrainian drone strikes took place in Moscow.

Last Ukrainian Navy ship destroyed: Russian forces

While sharing details regarding the incident, the Russian Spokesperson said, "On May 29, the Ukrainian Navy’s last combat ship Yury Olefirenko was destroyed as a result of a strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces’ precision weapons against the anchorage of naval ships in the Odessa port," reported TASS.

The Ukrainian Navy's landing ship Yurri Olefirenko has been destroyed on May 29, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. Russia's attack has also been confirmed by the Ukrainian authorities but did not elaborate on any damage. There has been no immediate comment from Ukraine on the claims that have been posed by the Russian military forces regarding the "destroyed ship".

The Ukrainian army have been operating about 25 combat ships, including five patrol and six artillery boats before Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Further, the Ukrainian Navy's combat assets include the Gola Pristan anti-saboteur boat and the Svatovo assault boat. Last year, on May 9, when Kiyv had attempted to storm Snake Island in the Black Sea, at that time Russia had sunk their three Ukrainian Centaur-class armoured assault boats and each of them could have carried a marine infantry platoon.



Meanwhile, Ukraine's defence has resisted ferocious Russian attacks, as per Sky News reports. Moscow has been focusing on being offensive on Donetsk in eastern Ukraine in its bid to fully capture the region, for many a few months now. The city of Avdiivka, which lines on the frontline there, has been devastated by repeated Russian assaults. On the outskirts, Ukraine's defence forces have been putting up fierce resistance to the attacks.

