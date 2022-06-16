Russia Claims To Destroy NATO-supplied Weapons In Ukraine's Lviv Region As War Escalates

The Russian Military has admitted that it used long-range missiles on Wednesday to obliterate a depot in the western Lviv region of Ukraine where ammunition from US-led NATO supplies was stored. Speaking at a press conference, a top Kremlin official said that apart from US-supplied long-range howitzer missiles, the troops also destroyed ‘aviation equipment' in their recent military blitz. Earlier in the war, the Kremlin had announced that it would deem all ammunition supplied by the west as a potential threat and would not hesitate in attacking them.

On Wednesday, spokesperson for the Russian Defence Ministry Igor Konashenkov said that Russian troops fired high-precision Kalibr missiles to destroy the depot near the town of Zolochiv. He further said that shells for M777 howitzer, which were supplied by the United States, were destroyed in the attack. In addition to the American weapons, Putin’s forces also destroyed Ukraine’s ‘aviation equipment’ at a military Aerodrome in the southern Mykolaiv region.

Russian troops have shifted the centre of their offensive to Severodonetsk

It has been 113 days since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation on Ukraine to ‘denazify and demilitarise' the erstwhile Soviet state. After initially failing to capture Kyiv, the invaders shifted their focus eastern industrial region of Donbas. Interestingly, both sides constantly keep on sharing details of their attacks and destruction in a bid to maneuver public opinion in their favour and win the ongoing war of propaganda.

As the war continues to ravage Europe, Russian troops have shifted the centre of their offensive to Severodonetsk in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). The Ukrainian Governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, told The Associated Press that “heavy fighting in Severodonetsk continues today as well.” Separatists held Luhansk and Donetsk regions make up the Donbas region. As the situation gets worse, Haidai said that Zlenskyy’s forces were “holding the enemy from three sides at once.”

Meanwhile, the international community is constantly voicing concerns about the human cost of the war. “The losses, unfortunately, are painful, but we have to hold out,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this week. “The more losses the enemy suffers there, the less strength it will have to continue the aggression. Therefore, the Donbas is key to determining who will dominate in the coming weeks," he added.

