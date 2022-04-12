As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 47, Moscow claimed that it had destroyed anti-aircraft missile systems supplied to Ukraine by a European country, said the Russian Defence ministry without mentioning which nation provided the equipment. In a press briefing on Monday, the Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov said that Russian Kalibr missiles destroyed on Sunday four S-300 launchers concealed in a hangar on the outskirts of the central-eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, hitting 25 Ukrainian soldiers in the attack.

It is to note here that Slovakia had donated a similar missile system to Ukraine last week. However, it denied that its own missile was struck by Russia. Slovakian Prime Minister's office issued a statement calling Russian reports that its S-300 had been destroyed “disinformation”. However, as per reports, it was unclear if both sides were referring to the same aerial strike. Ukrainian authorities have not issued any statement regarding the attack on its S-300.

The Russian Defence Ministry also said that its forces had targeted the missile defence systems in three different locations in recent days. Media reports have stated that Russian troops shot down at least two Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft near the city of Izyum along with two ammunition depots including one near the southern city of Mykolaiv, the statement added.

US Department of Defence or Pentagon has already noted that Russia has a clear advantage in armoured forces for its next phase Moscow-Kyiv war which is expected to be concentrated in the eastern region of Donbas. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Russian forces had deployed themselves too thin to capture the capital of Kyiv. After Russia started attacking Ukraine on February 24, Moscow’s forces were not refocusing on a smaller region and still had the vast majority of their combat power.

US sends a patriot missile defence system to Ukraine

On Friday, the United States pledged to send more weapon systems to Ukraine. Even during the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Europe amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the representatives of the member nations agreed to accelerate the deliveries of arms to Ukraine in response to Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba also urged the NATO states to end the delays and send more weapons to Ukraine. Urged by Kuleba, Blinken said that the United States and at least 30 other countries were sending weapons to Ukraine and that process would only intensify further.

(Image: AP)