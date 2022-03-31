Russia Claims To Have Detained Ukraine's Top State Security Official In Kyiv Amid War

As the relentless war initiated by Vladimir Putin's forces rages on, Russia's troops on Thursday claimed to have detained a top Ukrainian official. According to Russian media reports on March 31, Moscow's troops detained a top Ukrainian State Security official in the Kyiv region.

The UN stated on Friday that invading Russian soldiers have abducted and forcefully disappeared dozens of Ukrainian officials, journalists, and activists, warning that some incidents resembled "hostage-taking." The United Nations Human Rights Office stated it had documented the arbitrary imprisonment and enforced disappearance of 22 local Ukrainian officials ever since the onset of Russia-led military aggression a month ago, noting that 13 of whom had since been released.

'This does seem to be a pattern that is occurring in areas occupied by Russian Federation'

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Ukraine's southern city of Melitopol, was kidnapped by the invading Russian soldiers and imprisoned for many days before being freed, according to Ukrainian authorities. "This does seem to be a pattern that is occurring in areas that are occupied by the Russian Federation," said Matilda Bogner, the UN rights office's representative in Ukraine. Thousands of civilians, as well as military officials from both the warring sides, are reported to have met with death in the ongoing conflict

The United Nations Human Rights Office confirmed 1,081 civilian casualties, including 93 children, but warned that the exact toll is likely to be much higher. Matilda Bogner stated that the human rights office had been unable to verify many of the deaths in Mariupol, the beleaguered southern port city. The death toll in the city has risen to above 2,000, with authorities estimating that a single strike last week on a theatre where civilians were sheltering killed 300 people.