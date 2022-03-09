In a key development, Russia has knocked out 90% of Ukraine's military aerodromes comprising the majority of its air force, Russian-state owned media outlet Sputnik reported, quoting Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov. The latest development comes as part of Moscow's continuing military offensive on neighbouring Kyiv which was initiated at the orders of Vladimir Putin on February 24.

"At the start of the special operation, the Ukrainian Air Force had as many as 250 serviceable combat aircraft and helicopters. Russia's Aerospace Fores have destroyed 89 combat aircraft and 57 helicopters on the ground and in the air," Konashenkov said in a briefing Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

Konashenkov claimed that Ukrainian Air Force has almost run out of first and second class pilots, adding that Russia has also destroyed 81 radar stations.

The Defence Ministry spokesperson further informed that Ukraine's losses were inside 953 tanks and other armoured vehicles, 351 pieces of artillery and mortar systems, 101 rocket artillery systems, 718 military vehicles and 93 drones.

Poland ready to supply MiG jets to Ukraine

Meanwhile, Poland is ready to make its Russian-made fighter jets available to Ukraine, via North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday. He went on to add that it's an extremely serious decision that should be adopted by all NATO members because it affects wider security.

PM Mateusz Morawiecki said that the decision on whether to supply MiG jets to Ukraine is not in the hands of NATO and the United States.

During his visit to Vienna, the Polish Premier stated that Poland and NATO are not a side in this war. "Such a serious decision like handing over planes must be unanimous and unequivocally taken by all of the North Atlantic Alliance," Morawiecki said, adding that talks on the subject are continuing.

Notably, Ukraine has been pleading with the US and Western nations to provide fighter warplanes. Earlier on Tuesday, Poland responded to the request by offering to transfer its jets to a US military base in Germany, under the expectation that aircraft would then be handed over to Ukrainian pilots. The Pentagon reacted to the development by stating it had not been aware of the scheme, which it finds untenable.