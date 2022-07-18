Russia has claimed to have neutralized more than 250 'foreign fighters' using high-precision missile strikes at the temporary deployment point for mercenaries of the "so-called Ukrainian Foreign Legion" in the Kostantinovka region of Donetsk, TASS reported. The Russian Defence Ministry in its report has said that 12 special vehicles have been destroyed in the attack carried out at the temporary deployment point of mercenaries. The latest report of the Russian Defence Ministry comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has continued for more than 140 days.

"High-precision air-based missiles in Kostantinovka, Donetsk People's Republic, have neutralized temporary deployment point of mercenaries of so-called Ukrainian Foreign Legion. The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 250 military personnel and 12 special vehicles," the Russian Defence Ministry said in the latest report.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, "60 nationalists" have been killed in Moscow's high-precision long-range air-based weaponry strike on the temporary deployment point of a battalion of 118th Territorial Defence Brigade of AFU in the Vitovo region of Cherkasskaya. In addition, Russia has claimed to have destroyed 2 multiple rocket launchers and 4 artillery mounts in Vitovo, according to the statement released by the Russian Defence Ministry. The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Ukraine has suffered the loss of more than 10 Grad multiple rocket launchers and 8 armoured vehicles near Udachnoye railway station in Donetsk. The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Moscow's armed forces have destroyed two Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters and two others suffered significant damage due to an artillery strike near Novyi Donbass in Donetsk.

Russia claims to have destroyed 14 command posts

It further stated that Russian armed forces have destroyed 14 command posts using artillery and missile strikes, including the 28th Mechanized Brigade, 60th Infantry Brigade and 15th Battalion of 58th AFU Motorized Infantry Brigade. According to Russia, Moscow's troops have launched an attack on three depots which had stored missile and artillery weapons. In addition, Russian forces destroyed 1 fuel depot near Novoaleksandrovka in the Zaporizhzhia region. Russian armed forces have brought down six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the Kherson region. Russia has said that Ukraine has lost 257 airplanes, 142 helicopters, 1,564 unmanned aerial vehicles, 356 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,099 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles. Apart from this, the Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that Ukrainian forces have faced the loss of 759 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,157 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,392 units of special military vehicles.

Image: AP