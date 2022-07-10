Russia Claims To Have Killed Up To 100 Ukrainian Troops & Destroyed Weapons In Slavyansk

Russian Defence Ministry Spokesperson Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Sunday, 10 July, said that Russian forces hit a temporary base of Ukrainian artillery and an ammunition depot at a ceramics plant in Slavyansk. Konashenkov said that up to 100 Ukrainian troops have been killed in the attack on the ceramics plant in Slavyansk, TASS reported. He said that more than 1000 rounds for US-made M777 howitzers and about 700 rockets for the Grad MLRS have been destroyed in the attack.

Igor Konashenkov claimed that Russian air defence intercepted three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in Melitopol of Zaporizhzhia region, Ternovoye and Vesyoloye. Konashenkov said that Russia intercepted three Tochka-U ballistic missiles and 20 rockets of the Uragan multiple launch rocket system and five rockets of the Smerch MLRS in the Kherson region, as per the TASS report. Furthermore, Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov claimed that Moscow's troops have been able to destroy 242 planes, 137 helicopters, and 1506 unmanned aerial vehicles since the onset of military conflict. According to him, Ukraine has suffered the loss of 3,995 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 741 multiple launch rocket systems, 353 air defence systems, 3,127 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 4,128 special military vehicles.

Putin has 'done his best' to ensure Russia's security: Russian State Duma Speaker

The Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has said that President Vladimir Putin has "done his best" to ensure the security of Russia and to protect the people living in Donetsk and Luhansk, TASS reported citing Putin program on the Duma TV channel. He warned that "something horrible" could have happened but Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation." He claimed that soldiers had been deployed to the boundaries of Donbass and it could have resulted in a "humanitarian catastrophe" that might have caused numerous casualties. It is pertinent to mention here that Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Ukraine claims Russia lost 37,300 soldiers since onset of war

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine continues, the war-torn country's Armed Forces on Sunday, July 10, claimed that Russia has lost 37,300 soldiers. Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian troops have suffered the loss of 1641 tanks, 3823 combat armoured machines, and 834 artillery systems since the onset of the military conflict on February 24. Apart from this, Russia has lost 247 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 217 warplanes, 188 helicopters, 155 cruise missiles, 108 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 2694 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15 ships or boats, 676 unmanned aerial vehicles and 66 special units between 24 February to 9 July.

Image: AP