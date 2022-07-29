Russia Claims Ukraine Had Reason To Kill Its Own POWs; 'They're On Russian Side'

Russia's Ministry of Defence on Friday, July 29, claimed that Ukraine's military forces "purposely" attacked the Yelenovskaya detention center holding Ukrainian POWs from Azov Battalion early Friday via missile launched from the US supplied HIMARS. Making gigantic claims, Russian Defence Ministry said that Ukrainians have been “threatening” their own troops because most have either wanted to surrender to Russia by laying down the weapons, or have been on Russia's side. Pro-Kremlin authorities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) updated the figure of the death toll to 53, adding that at least 75 were wounded.

“A large number of Ukrainian servicemen are voluntarily laying down their arms, and know about the humane treatment of prisoners by the Russian side,” Russia's ministry of defense said in a statement.

Missile launched 'by order of Zelenskyy': Russian MoD

Russian MoD labelled the attack as “outrageous" and made claims that the strike was conducted on orders of Ukraine's leader. "By order of Zelenskyy [Ukraine' president], fire was opened on the barracks tonight where captured Nazis from the 'Azov' were kept." DPR Deputy Information Minister Daniil Bezsonov shared the graphic visual on Telegram, stating that the missile attack carried out by the Ukraine's Armed Forces on the colony in Yelenovka is "a war crime" adding that the wife of one of the Azov fighter had came to DPR to meet with her husband only to fight the tragedy that had gripped the barracks her husband was kept, an Azov fighter [POW] who had a lucky escape.

DPR authorities compared the shelling with the atrocities that the Ukrainian armed forces have been carrying out in the eastern Donbass region for 8 long years. Among the victims are the artillerymen, as well as the soldiers caught in Luhansk and Donetsk region by the invading Russian troops.

Ukraine's ministry of defence had admitted in a statement that the US-supplied advanced weapons systems M142 HIMARS were used to strike more than 50 Russian military targets and have proven to be the game changer during the ongoing conflict. The HIMARS systems were provided by the Biden administration and similar M270s HIMARS were supplied by ally Britain to Kyiv as a part of the billion-dollar package of military aid to bolster the precision-strike capability of Ukraine's armed forces.