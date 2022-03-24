Russia Claims Ukraine Has Created Cyber Fighters To Attack Western Countries

Amid reports of Russian banks and several other organisations under attack by the cyberattackers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova alleged that Ukraine has prepared a group of three lakh cyber fighters to attack Western countries. According to a report by news agency, Russia Today, Zakharova called the cyber fighters announced by Ukraine's Digital Minister Aleksander Bornyakov as 'cyber ISIS'. Notably, recently, Bornyakov called his plan to make the world's first IT army, with “almost 3,00,000 people” to disrupt the work of Russian digital resources” and fight propaganda.

According to Zakharova, the hacker group was responsible for a recent attack on a German subsidiary of the Russian oil company Rosneft. She said that the Anonymous hackers, which has been directly posting a threat to the Russian government since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, said they stole 20 terabytes of data and forced the firm offline- potentially threatening output to areas of Germany. "For some reason, German authorities temporarily forgot about the noble mission of the attackers and had the law enforcement actively look for them," RT quoted Zakharova as saying.

Russia facing cyber threats from several hacker groups

It is worth mentioning ever since Russia started "military operations" against its neighbouring country, the Anonymous group has been repeatedly issuing warnings to the Russian government. Anonymous TV "took to the microblogging site and warned the bank to publish as many as 35,000 secret files in the next 48 hours. "JUST IN: The #Anonymous collective has hacked the Central Bank of Russia. More than 35.000 files will be released within 48 hours with secret agreements," read the tweet of Anonymous TV. However, hours after the international hacking group claimed to have hacked the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the latter has refuted the claims on Thursday. According to a report by the news agency, TASS, The Bank of Russia's press service told the news agency that the reports of hacking its system by the "Anonymous" group was bogus and marked the organisation "safe" in terms of cyber attack. "The Russian central bank refutes information about a possible hacking of any of its information systems," TASS quoted the press service as saying.

Image: Pixabay/AP