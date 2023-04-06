Russia Claims Ukraine Targeting Its Civilian Communication Satellites With Foreign Aid

The Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, on Wednesday, reported that Kyiv was making attempts to interfere with Russian civilian satellites and alleged that some undisclosed foreign nations were assisting Ukraine in this endeavour.

“The Kyiv regime, with the participation of specialists from a number of foreign states, is attempting to interfere with Russian civilian communication satellites. This is an outrageous violation of international law,” RT reported citing the ministry, warning that Moscow was in its full right to “respond appropriately” and possesses all the “necessary capabilities” to do so.

The ministry did not provide any additional details, so it was unclear how exactly Kyiv attempted to interfere with the Russian civilian satellites. Russia has faced interruptions in TV broadcasts during the conflict with Ukraine, and in January, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy briefly appeared on TV in southwest Russia. The Belgorod authorities confirmed that the disruption affected satellite broadcasts.

Similar disruptions have also been reported on the Ukrainian side, with one of the most notable incidents taking place in June of last year. During a World Cup football match, two Ukrainian sports channels aired an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin instead.

Private companies aid Ukraine with satellite coverage

For several months, western governments and private companies have been supplying Ukraine with satellite coverage. One particularly significant source has been the Starlink satellites, which are operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX. These satellites have proven to be crucial resources for Ukrainian troops during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

In October, Russian diplomats cautioned that these satellites could potentially become legitimate military targets.

At the time, Konstantin Vorontsov, the deputy head of the non-proliferation and arms control department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that the US and its allies could be utilizing civilian components of space infrastructure, including commercial ones, in armed conflicts. “We are talking about the US and its allies using civil infrastructure components in space, including commercial ones, in armed conflicts,” he had said.

Following Vorontsov's comments, John Kirby, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council, issued a response stating that if any such attack were to take place, the US would hold Russia responsible for its actions.