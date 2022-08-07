Russia Claims Ukrainian Armed Forces Preparing 'false-flag Operation' Near Slavyansk

Amid the ruthless war in Eastern Europe, the head of Russia's National Defence Management Center, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev stated on Saturday that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing a new 'false-flag operation' outside Slavyansk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) that will result in civilian casualties in order to place the blame for indiscriminate attacks on Russian troops. According to the Tass report, Mizintsev noted, “It is reliably known that the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, through the 72nd center for information and psychological operation, are staging another large-scale provocation involving civilian fatalities as a result of alleged indiscriminate strikes by the Russian Armed Forces".

Indicating it, Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, asserted that mortar crews have been positioned outside Slavyansk, DPR, in the preparation for its implementation, which is scheduled to shell the sites where the local people and refugees live (Geologicheskaya Street) on August 7, when humanitarian assistance would be distributed.

As per the Tass report, the general claimed that foreign journalists reached the city with the intention of filming and taking pictures of the alleged civilian deaths by Russians in order to publicise them in Ukrainian and Western media.

Mizintsev said, “We are warning the world community and international organizations in advance about the cynical provocation being prepared by the Ukrainian authorities.” He added that civilians would suffer due to this, and the Kyiv administration would likely blame the Russian Armed Forces for any civilian fatalities because of the "well-tested scenario", Tass reported.

Russia accused Kyiv of using children to portray explosion victims

In addition to this, earlier in July, a senior defence official from Russia accused Kyiv of using children to portray explosion victims in the embattled nation. During an interview with Moscow's TASS News agency, Russian colonel-general Mikhail Mizintsev asserted that Kyiv authorities paid Ukrainian children to "pretend dead" or be hurt by missile attacks. Further, he said that Ukraine was hatching "devious" schemes to incite violence and charge Russia with killing innocents in Ukraine.

According to Mizintsev, as reported by TASS, “In Odesa, the Kyiv regime is preparing another devious provocation in order to accuse Russian Armed Forces or murdering civilians (including minors) and deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure with cluster munitions, forbidden by international conventions".

Without providing any concrete evidence, the Russian general continued by saying that the government was preparing to give each official $500 so that they could construct a "crowd scene" in which the paid children would portray victims of Russian shelling. Additionally, he said that UNICEF, an international humanitarian organisation, supported Ukraine in its purported negative propaganda.

In the meantime, there have been claims that Russian forces have attacked the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in order to cut it off from Ukraine's electricity infrastructure. According to Energoatom, the Ukrainian firm which is in charge of all four nuclear power plants, Moscow is attempting to "destroy the station's infrastructure and damage power transmission."

(Image: AP)