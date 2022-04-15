Russia Claims Ukrainian Employees, Pensioners Received 50mn Rubles Amid Ongoing War

Russia continues to attack Ukraine on the 51st day of the war. However, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry announced that the Russian Federation has given over 50 million rubles to Ukrainian retirees and public sector workers in recent times, as per the reports of TASS. The press department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry stated that it continues to work on issuing one-time payments in the "freed territory" of Ukraine.

It further stated that over the last three weeks, more than 5,000 retirees and workers of government-funded organizations have received 10,000 ruble payments. The Ministry also said that payments are brought to the homes of low-mobility and elderly individuals every day. In addition, regular convoys of Russian trucks carrying 700 tons of humanitarian goods brought help to Ukraine and the Donbas region. Groceries, bottled water, baby food, everyday essentials, and construction tools were among the items in the load. Russia's assistance agency is still working on issuing payments in Ukraine's "freed areas," according to TASS.

Pensioners in occupied Ukrainian areas started receiving payments of 10,000 rubles last month

Last month, the Ministry of Emergency Situations' press department announced that pensioners and state employees in Russia's occupied Ukrainian areas have started receiving a payment of 10,000 rubles. It also claimed that the funds would be distributed to Ukrainians through mobile financial support sites. Ukraine's government announced that it has begun paying to the residents who had been laid off in areas where there are active hostilities.

More than 8 lakh people arrived in Russia from Ukraine's LPR and DPR

In the meanwhile, on Friday, it was announced that more than 800,000 individuals had arrived in Russia from Ukraine's LPR and DPR (Luhansk People's Republic) and (Donetsk People's Republic), according to TASS. Over 808,000 migrants arrived in Russia as of April 15, including over 153,000 children. The number of people fleeing the Donbas region of Ukraine for Russia has not decreased. The latest estimate suggests that about 20,000 people cross the Russian border every day. The majority, 657,000 people entered Russia through the Rostov region's crossings, followed by over 74,000 through Crimea, 64,500 through Belgorod, 10,500 through Bryansk, and 1,500 through the Kursk region's checkpoints. Nearly 32,000 refugees have been housed in 472 makeshift shelters across 45 Russian regions.

Image: AP/ Pixabay